Latest season of ‘Survivor’ on JackTV tests limits

Last updated on April 10th, 2019 at 02:46 pm

THE Emmy-winning reality competition Survivor is now on its 38th season. Themed “Edge of Extinction,” this season features 14 new castaways divided into two equal tribes, the Manu Tribe and the Kama Tribe, with four returning players taking a second shot at the game. The returning castaways are Joe Anglim (“Worlds Apart,” “Second Chance”), Aubry Bracco (“Kaoh Rong,” “Game Changers”), Kelley Wentworth (“Second Chance,” “San Juan del Sur”) and David Wright (“Millennials vs. Gen-X”).

A new twist to this season is the introduction of the island known as “Edge of Extinction,” which severely tests the will of the castaways to be the Sole Survivor and what they are willing to endure to make that happen. Those who can endure the emotionally and physically difficult challenge will be given a shot for one of them to get back in the game and continue their quest to be the ultimate winner.

“Survivor continues to reinvent itself with new energy, and this season we’ve added a new secret game-changing twist” said executive producer and Emmy-winning host Jeff Probst. “After being voted out, players will be faced with a decision to either go home or go to the Edge of Extinction, where they will be pushed further than ever before for a chance to get back in the game.”

These new and returning castaways will be forced to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast each other, and in the end only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor. The show films in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.

Survivor: Edge of Extinction airs every Thursday via satellite at 3 pm with a primetime telecast at 8 pm exclusively on JackTV on cable TV.