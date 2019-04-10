IMF scales down 2019 PHL economic forecast, but sees 5-year growth

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded its growth outlook for the Philippines, but projected a steady upward trajectory for the country’s economic expansion in the next five years.

In its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO), the global monetary authority said it expects GDP growth this year to settle at 6.5 percent, slightly lower than the 6.6 percent it projected in October 2018.

The lower forecast is parallel to their move to cut its outlook for global economic growth this year to 3.3 percent, from its initial forecast of 3.9 percent.

“One year later, much has changed: the escalation of the United States-China trade tensions, macroeconomic stress in Argentina and Turkey, disruptions to the auto sector in Germany, tighter credit policies in China, and financial tightening alongside the normalization of monetary policy in the larger advanced economies have all contributed to a significantly weakened global expansion, especially in the second half of 2018,” the IMF’s report read.

“With this weakness expected to persist into the first half of 2019, the WEO projects a decline in growth in 2019 for 70 percent of the global economy,” it added.

Local economists have also adopted a wait-and-see stance on the country’s economic prospects this year, as they are closely monitoring how the government will handle the effects of the delay in the approval of the 2019 budget.

In mid-March, the Development Budget Coordination Committee lowered its GDP forecast to a range of 6 to 7 percent, from 7 to 8 percent.

At this rate, the Philippines and Vietnam are expected to become the fastest-growing economies in 2019 based on the IMF’s projection.

Medium-term outlook

For next year, the IMF expects the country’s economy to expand by 6.6 percent—the fastest in Southeast Asia.

The IMF paints an even rosier picture for the country’s growth five years down the line, with its GDP expansion expected to hit 6.8 percent in 2024.

Should this come to fruition, the Philippines will buck the trend of a declining growth in emerging and developing Asia for the next five years. It will also be expanding above the region’s growth average of 6.1 percent.

Just last week, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) also cut its growth forecast of the country to 6.4 percent, from the 6.7-percent forecast in September 2018. ADB blamed the cut on the delay in the approval of the budget.