Government prepares to fly out OFWs from Libya

By Recto Mercene & Samuel P. Medenilla

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reiterated on Tuesday that travel to Libya by Filipinos working in the conflict-affected areas will not be allowed until the situation in the country stabilizes and the alert level is lowered back to 2.

Shortly after raising Alert Level 3 over the country, the DFA advised Filipinos in areas near the fighting to move to safer areas or request the Philippine Embassy for assistance in their repatriation before the fighting intensifies.

“The embassy will remain open to respond to requests for assistance from Filipinos who might be affected by the fighting,” the DFA added.

The DFA raised Alert Level 3 in Libya at the weekend, urging Filipinos in Tripoli and nearby areas, including their dependents, to prepare for repatriation to avoid getting caught in the middle of ongoing clashes between rival factions.

Preps for repatriation

Following the recent escalation of conflict in Libya, the government is now preparing for the voluntary repatriation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the war-torn North African state.

Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III issued the statement after getting unofficial reports the DFA raised the crisis alert level for Libya from 2 or restriction phase to Level 3 or the voluntary repatriation phase. “This means we will be assisting those who would want to be repatriated,” Bello said in a radio interview.

He said OFWs, who would like to avail themselves of the repatriation assistance may contact the Philippine Embassy and Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

The DOLE said the government will shoulder the repatriation cost and provide OFWs aid upon their arrival in Manila. “We will provide them financial assistance and livelihood assistance,” Bello said.

The labor chief said most of the remaining OFW in Libya are engineers and construction workers.

Alert raising explained

In raising the Alert Level from 2 (Restriction Phase) to 3 (Voluntary Repatriation), the Department cited its obligation to ensure the safety and security of all Filipino nationals overseas.

The Embassy in Tripoli gave the recommendation to raise the alert level following the escalation of the fighting, including the shelling of residential areas in the outskirts of the capital. The DFA said Alert Level 3 will cover Tripoli and areas within a 100-kilometer radius of the capital: To the East; Tajoura, Ghot Romman, Qaraboli, Qasr Khiyar;

To the South: Esbea, Tarhuna, Bani Waled and Gharyan.

To the West: Aziziya, Warshifana, Zawia, Surman and Sabratha.

POEA on standby

Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) Administrator Bernard B. Olalia said they are just waiting for the official DFA recommendation before they reimpose deployment restrictions for Libya due to the recent development.

Compared to their previous deployment restrictions for Libya, Olalia said their new issuance may only cover certain portions of the country.

“Once DOLE receives the DFA advice, POEA will convene the GB [governing board] and the appropriate GB Resolution will be passed to reimpose the deployment ban only in affected areas where the alert level is imposed,” Olalia told the BusinessMirror in an SMS.

In January, POEA allowed the resumption of the deployment of balik manggagawa or returning OFWs to Libya after DFA lowered the crisis alert level there.

In his official Twitter account, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. said on Monday evening he decided to raise the alert level in Tripoli and its adjacent districts due to worsening armed conflict in the said area. DFA estimates there are currently 1,000 Filipinos in the affected areas.