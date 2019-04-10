‘Allow farmers to monitor RCEF use’

By Cai U. Ordinario & Jasper Emmanuel Y. Arcalas







FARMERS and other rice industry stakeholders have expressed concern over their removal in the committee that will oversee the implementation of the P10-billion fund under the new rice trade regime.

Raul Q. Montemayor, Federation of Free Farmers Inc. national manager, said the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the rice trade liberalization law excluded farmers and other stakeholders from the program steering committee (PSC).

The PSC is supposed to oversee and provide policy direction for the implementation of programs funded by the P10-billion Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF).

However, Montemayor said the IRR removed representatives from the Philippine Council for Agriculture and Fisheries (PCAF) Food Staples Committee (FSC) and Agriculture and Fisheries Mechanization Committee (AFMC) as members of the PSC.

In the IRR drafts seen by the BusinessMirror, representatives from the two PCAF committees were part of the PSC. This was also pointed out by Montemayor.

Under the IRR, the PSC will be chaired by the agriculture secretary and cochaired by the socioeconomic planning secretary with the heads of the implementing agencies of the RCEF as its members.

“In previous versions, they had accepted our proposal to include representatives from the PCAF committees on food staples and on agri-mechanization in the PSC. I do not understand why they took it out,” Montemayor told the BusinessMirror.

“If the law and the RCEF are supposed to assist farmers, what is the problem with farmers sharing their insights and observations in the PSC so that proper adjustments can be made in program implementation?” he added.

Transparency

Former Agriculture Undersecretary for Policy and Planning Segfredo R. Serrano said the participation of rice farmers in the PSC is of “utmost importance” as they could provide guidance on how the RCEF should help them “survive and compete” under the new trade regime.

“It is of utmost importance because they will have a say in the support that is necessary for them to survive and compete,” Serrano told the BusinessMirror. “It is also important that the process of decision-making and implementation be transparent to the public especially the farmers and the industry.”

Serrano said the IRR could have accommodated the participation of farmers in the PSC even as “observers or resource persons.”

“Farmers must have ownership of the disposition of the funds and that the program be isolated from politics and be truly for the real needs and welfare of the farmers,” he added.

Serrano said the utilization plan of the RCEF should be reviewed by the PCAF and the National Agriculture and Fisheries Council to ensure transparency and provide “adequate comfort” to stakeholders.

‘Not necessary’

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) said farmers’ participation in monitoring the rice fund was no longer necessary; that’s why this was not included in the IRR of the new law.

Farmers’ groups, Neda Regional Development Office Assistant Secretary Mercedita A. Sombilla said, are already part of committees in the Department of Agriculture (DA) that will participate in the monitoring of the rice fund.

“They already have representation, whether the PCAF was stated in the IRR or not. That’s what everybody is saying,” Sombilla said. “The other reason is their leaders and members are already part of the various committees of the DA. So [this would be tantamount to] double counting. Even the DA agreed to that.”

The IRR details the establishment of the RCEF and how P10 billion from the General Appropriations Act will be transferred directly to implementing agencies.

Similarly, the document also sets the guidelines on the allocation of the tariff revenues in excess of P10 billion. This will be tapped to provide direct financial assistance to rice farmers adversely affected by the new rice import regime