‘2019 budget items should be valid till mid-2020’

THE validity of 2019 appropriations should be extended until mid-2020 since there is not enough time to finish the projects within the remaining months, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Alexei B. Nograles said.

This, even though Nograles pointed out that the 2019 budget might be signed by the President before Holy Week.

Citing the election ban and the delays brought by the construction of infrastructure projects during rainy season, Nograles, a former House Appropriations Committee Chairman, believes there is a need to extend the period of validity of the appropriations under 2019 budget.

“Ideally, what we want to happen is if the budget is already signed, we fast-track the completion of infrastructure projects under the 2019 budget. And of course, maybe the budget will be effective in May, you will only have, then we also have the election ban so you will have to wait for the election ban to be lifted for you to start your infrastructure projects.

That is why it is possible that the period of effectivity of the budget will be beyond December 2019, since you will not be able to finish them all by December 31, 2019, especially if the rainy season comes,” Nograles told reporters.

The delay in the passage of the 2019 budget had coincided with the push by the Department of Budget and Management for a “revolutionary shift” from multiyear obligations-based to annual cash-based budgeting, which was opposed by House lawmakers, including Nograles, due to “budget cuts.”

Even with the cash-based budgeting system, Nograles, now a Palace official, said ideally one year is needed to be able to complete the budget cycle.

“So maybe mid-2020 should be the lifespan of this budget otherwise, or, maybe in the next Congress, you can ask for a joint resolution extending the effectivity of the budget,” he said.

He also raised the possibility that there may be more infrastructure projects that will be constructed in 2020 in this scenario.

“What may happen there is, in 2020, you will have infrastructure projects that were technically 2019 budget plus your 2020 budget. There will be more infrastructure projects in 2020. That would be its effect if [you will add up] the [projects for] latter half of 2019 plus the new 2020 projects,” he said. “It will be good for the economy because you will see a lot of infrastructure projects that are coming in, so that will also be good for job generation, but I hope we would not choke due to a lot of projects.”

It was only two weeks ago that Senate leaders agreed to withdraw their reservations on the P3.757-trillion 2019 national budget that had left both chambers of Congress deadlocked for two weeks.

Although Senate President Vicente Sotto III inked the measure, he also informed the President through a letter transmitting the budget to the Palace that he affixed his signature “with strong reservations,” adding that he was leaving it up to Malacañang to “consider disapproving the unconstitutional realignments, pursuant to his constitutional power to veto” particular items on the budget bill.

Meanwhile, the House has since stood firm that the budget itemization implemented by the lower chamber was within the parameters of the bicameral committee report ratified by each chamber.