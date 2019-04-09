More BI men being probed for extortion–PACC chief

THE Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) on Monday said more Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers are now under investigation for possible involvement in various illegal schemes in the agency.

PACC Commissioner Greco Belgica made the disclosure after wrapping up the investigation on the 18 intelligence division officers of the BI who allegedly extorted a total of P9 million from 15 Korean nationals whom they arrested in Angeles City, Pampanga, on March 6, 2019, despite being documented aliens.

On the basis of Belgica’s report and recommendation, President Duterte ordered the suspension, pending investigation, of the BI officers undergoing investigation.

BI Spokesman Dana Krizia Sandoval said the 18 BI intelligence officers have already been summoned to explain their side on the accusation.

She said the BI will decide on whether to dismiss the officials within three months, while separate criminal cases will be filed against them before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and eventually, the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“The extortion activity has been going on for some time and is being committed by these corrupt officials with impunity. I really think that we lack laws that would ensure accountability of public officials involved in corruption,” Belgica said.

The 18 agents previously made headlines after several Korean victims filed a complaint with the Office of the President and the DOJ against the BI officers.

“We have our Board of Discipline to recommend to the DOJ sanctions against these employees, if proven guilty. We have also requested the NBI to conduct a separate probe against them for filing of criminal charges,” BI commissioner Jaime Morente assured.

Belgica said they are looking into other groups involved in the extortion scheme in the BI.

He said the PACC has received information that at least 300 Koreans have been victimized by erring BI officers.

“It is common knowledge that BI officials engaged in this money-making scheme prey on foreigners who have little knowledge about our laws and threaten them with arrest and deportation should they refuse to give in to their demands,” Belgica alleged.

“This despicable act puts our country in a bad light and is damning not only to themselves but to the Filipinos as a nation, as Koreans will think that all Filipinos are the same—corrupt, thieves and kidnappers,” he added.