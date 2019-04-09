‘Maynilad deal writer not yet off the hook’

THE people responsible for the government’s allegedly onerous agreement with private concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. are still not off the hook yet, Malacañang said on Monday.

This even after an official of the water concessionaire said on Monday that they are willing to drop their pending arbitration proceedings against the government if it will address its tariff issue.

The case stems from Maynilad’s indemnity claim against the government, which could amount to P3.4 billion, after the latter stopped its tariff adjustment from 2013 to 2017.

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel and Presidential Spokesman Salvador S. Panelo said they could still file charges against Maynilad officials responsible for the said agreement.

Panelo earlier said they might also have to run after the lawyers who drafted the agreement, since he claimed they might have

colluded with Maynilad. “Because if a crime has been committed, then we should prosecute regardless of whether the parties involved have withdrawn.

Just like when you commit a crime of theft, you return the money, but you can still be prosecuted,” Panelo said.

He said they will let the Department of Justice (DOJ) determine if it will still sue the people responsible for government’s agreement with Maynilad.

“We will wait for the recommendation of the secretary of Justice on that,” Panelo said.

On the possibility of renegotiating the government’s terms with Maynilad, Panelo said this may no longer be possible if the water concessionaire drops its arbitration proceedings.

“If it’s [arbitration proceeding is] dropped, then there is no need to talk on anything about the same [issue] , except for those who entered into a contract that could be a violation of the law,” Panelo said.