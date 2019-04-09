Hog raisers back government plan to fine tourists carrying pork

HOG raisers belonging to the Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines Inc. (ProPork) have thrown their support behind the government’s plan to slap fines on tourists who will attempt the bring imported pork products into the country.

ProPork also urged government to consider imprisoning erring tourists, particularly those who would violate pertinent laws more than once.

“There should really be penalties, or else people would just neglect government warnings,” ProPork President Edwin G. Chen told reporters in a recent interview.

“And if tourists continuously disregard warnings they should be fined say for the second or third

offense with imprisonment. This way they would take the law seriously,” Chen added.

Chen made the proposal after African swine fever (ASF) was detected in Cambodia, the second Southeast Asian nation affected by the fatal swine disease.

Slapping erring tourists with a fine is part of government efforts to prevent the dreaded ASF from harming the country’s P200-billion hog sector.

Countries like Thailand and Taiwan punishes tourists who bring in smuggled pork products with fines and imprisonment to prevent the spread of ASF.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is currently determining the penalties that will be slapped on tourists who will bring meat products, especially from ASF-affected countries, into the Philippines.

The government is looking at slapping a minimum fine of P50,000. The amount is in accordance with the provisions of the Food Safety Act of 2013.

However, the amount could increase as the decision on the matter rests with the agriculture secretary who will issue the administrative order. The DA’s legal team is now looking into the relevant laws that the agency could invoke in imposing the fine, to further deter tourists from bringing in imported meat products.

Tourists who voluntarily surrender meat products will not be penalized under the initial proposal.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol earlier told the BusinessMirror that he wants a fine of not lower than P200,000 for the first offense.