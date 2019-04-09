The Aliw Media Group chaired by D. Edgard A. Cabangon (sixth from left) formally launched on Monday the “Hatol ni Juan 2019” under which the media units of the group will mount their nationwide election coverage for the May elections.

The launch was graced by Comelec Spokesman Director James Jimenez (fourth from left, shaking the hand of Cabangon).

Those who joined the launch are (from left) Braggy Braganza of Home Radio, Jill Resontoc of DWIZ, BusinessMirror President Benjamin V. Ramos, Pilipino Mirror General Manager Joy Siddayao, Robertson Ong and Robert Rivera of Radio Phil. Network, BusinessMirror news editor Vittorio Vitug and Ely Aligora of DWIZ-Aliw Broadcasting Corp.