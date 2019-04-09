BIR probes recycled tax stamps on fake tobacco

THE Department of Finance (DOF) has instructed the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to work with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in curbing a new scheme perpetrated by illicit tobacco traders who are suspected of using recycled tax stamps on fake cigarettes.

A recent DOF executive committee (Execom) meeting tackled the discovery by BIR officials of how some enterprising entities have come up with a supposed promotional scheme in which tax stamps on sold cigarette packs could be exchanged for a can of sardines or a pack of noodles.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III told the BIR to coordinate with the DTI in stopping this so-called practice, especially if it is determined that no permit was issued for the promo.

Illicit tobacco traders could be using the promotional scheme to gather used tax stamps to put on packs of fake cigarettes, according to BIR Deputy Commissioner Arnel S.D. Guballa.

“You better talk to the DTI and tell them that can’t be allowed,” Dominguez told BIR Commissioner Caesar R. Dulay at the meeting.

The finance chief also ordered the BIR to find out who are buying the used tax stamps.

Dulay said he will be meeting with representatives from Philip Morris Philippines Inc., Japan Tobacco International (Philippines) Inc. and other cigarette companies, as well as those handling the Internal Revenue Stamps Integrated System (Irsis), to find out how to address this new modus operandi in the illicit tobacco trade.

The BIR earlier formed a strike team to crack down on illicit cigarette manufacturing and trade, in line with strengthening the campaign against smuggling and tax evasion in the country.

Asked about the estimated losses to government in terms of tax revenues from the modus operandi, the BIR said that data has yet to be made available.

“No data on that, but the BIR thru the BIR strike team of the operations group continues its drive to uncover, raid if necessary, seize fake tax stamps, unregistered excisable tobacco products, and machineries,” said BIR Spokesman Marissa O. Cabreros in a text message to the BusinessMirror.

In January this year, the DOF and BIR led the destruction of several machines used in the manufacture of illicitly traded cigarettes.

The destroyed contraband included units and parts of three filter-maker machines, two packaging machines, and a cigarette-making machine, along with 484 master cases of various finished cigarette brands, and raw materials used in making cigarettes, such as filter rods, tipping papers, packaging foil, acetate tow and other supplies.

According to the Bureau of Customs, the estimated value of the destroyed machines was P200 million as certified by legitimate cigarette makers.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, which took effect in January 2018, cigarette excise tax rates increased from the current P30 per pack to P32.5 in the first half of 2018, and to P35 from July 2018 to December 2019.