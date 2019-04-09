Back-to-back Balikatan: PHL holds simultaneous drills with west, Russia

TWO large Russian anti-submarine ships, along with their oiler vessel, berthed in Manila’s port in the thick of ongoing war games with Filipino troops on Monday by a multinational force from the west led by the US.

The presence of Admiral Tributs and Admiral Vinoragdov and a sea tanker from Russia’s Pacific Fleet based in Vladivostok drew the spotlight as combined Filipino and American troops and their partners were training for the Balikatan military exercise.

The warships docked on Monday morning at the South Harbor after being accorded with a customary welcoming ceremony by the Philippine Navy’s ship BRP Ramon Alcaraz in what was widely seen by certain quarteers as President Duterte’s strongest showing yet of his administration’s pivot to the east.

“I am glad to note that for the last years, friendly port calls of Russian and Philippine Navy vessels have been taking place on a regular basis, and by now, have become a good tradition,” said Capt. Sergey Alantiev, the head of the naval mission.

Alantiev, who was also in the country when two other Russian Navy vessels— the guided missile destroyer Varyag, and the large anti-submarine ship, Admiral Panteleev—moored in Manila in January, said their presence was “clear evidence” of the successful implementation of the bilateral agreement “at the highest level, both military and political.”

“Such port calls make a tangible contribution to the peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. We strongly believe that only by combining our resources and our efforts can we cope with present day threats and challenges,” he said. Alantiev said their visit was planned ahead of the Balikatan, which is being participated in by Japanese and Australian forces, along with more than 7,500 Filipino and American troops.

The military exercise is also being joined by a host of other countries like Japan, Canada, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Kingdom as observers.

The Russian ships will leave on April 13, a day after Balikatan closes its activities.

Alantiev said he found it “highly symbolic” that they are in the country on the eve of the “Day of Valor in the Philippines” and they are honored to pay their deepest respects to Filipino World II veterans.

“My country was deeply affected by that war and it occupies a special place in our history, and the memory of the veterans and the profound respect for their timeless heroic deeds are among the fundamental values that unite the Russian society at all levels,” he said.

While previous ships from other navies only took normal port activities such as resupply and rest for their crews while in the country, the two Russian warships are poised for training with ships and sailors from the Philippine Navy.

Alantiev said their own version of “balikatan” with the Philippine Navy will include “joint drills on navigation, communication and special training with quick response forces of the Philippines.” The activities were confirmed by the Navy.

“We have an ongoing Balikatan,” he said, referring to the training with Navy forces, adding it is not in any way connected with the Philippines’s bilateral training with the United States.

Alantiev said Russia does not see as counterproductive Manila’s holding of the war games while at the same time, it was also hosting Russian ships and training with its forces.

“Actually, we don’t think it’s counterproductive in any way. We want to inform you that we have outstanding relations and good rapport with the US Navy and all efforts aimed at peace and stability in the region —be it Russian or American—are efforts in the name of peace and stability and serve the same purpose,” he said.

“For instance, if we take a look at the main threats, we think it is international piracy, and of course, international terrorist threat, and especially, in the latter, my country has a great deal of experience and would be more than happy to share it with our Philippine colleagues,” he added.

Capt. Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr., who led officials in welcoming their Russian counterparts, said the visit highlighted the continuing efforts of the two countries in further strengthening their relations.

This will further enhance and sustain the promotion of peace, stability and maritime cooperation through naval diplomacy,” he said.