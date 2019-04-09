Angara’s plea: Don’t touch ecozone tax perks

SEN. Juan Edgardo M. Angara asserted on Monday that tax perks currently enjoyed in economic zones should not be withdrawn in order to lure more investors and create more jobs.

The senator stressed the need for the Duterte administration to continue granting tax incentives to investing companies in special economic zones (SEZs) if it wants to “attract and retain large-scale investments” that create more job opportunities.

“If we could provide quality livelihood opportunities and jobs because we have quality investors, we may be able to prevent our kababayan from leaving the country to work overseas,” said Angara, chairman of the Ways and Means committee.

Apart from the quality of the work force in the country, Angara affirmed that local and foreign investors establish their businesses in the special ecozones “because they get to enjoy a slew of tax incentives that they could not find elsewhere.”

These special economic zones, he pointed out, particularly those supervised by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza), are critical drivers of employment growth in localities hosting them.

“Investments in ecozones allow locals to become involved in economic opportunities right on their doorsteps and play an integral part in growing their economy,” adds Angara.

In a statement, the reelectionist senator also noted these SEZs benefit not only Misamis Oriental, but also other provinces in Northern Mindanao, recalling that the region registered a high employment rate of 94.7 percent in 2017. In addition, he cited Misamis Oriental’s capital Cagayan de Oro City as the gateway to Northern Mindanao and the leading industrial and trade center in the south.

According to Angara, Peza-accredited firms presently enjoy income tax holidays and special tax rate of 5 percent, in lieu of local and national taxes, bringing down the cost of doing business.

Moreover, he noted that Northern Mindanao is getting a fair share of the boom in SEZs, adding that based on an economic situationer prepared by the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda), investments in Northern Mindanao are expected to set the pace as billions worth of investments are being poured into the region.

Angara also noted that several companies have already started operation or construction within the ecozone supervised by Phividec Industrial Authority in Misamis Oriental, or are finalizing their accreditation with the agency as locators.

The senator reported that Neda had also cited fresh business developments in the region: Gardenia Bakeries Philippines, which commenced operation early March this year, and conglomerate San Miguel Corp., which is setting up several projects in the area, including SMC’s second brewery in Mindanao.

Angara said other firms which plan to establish an investment footprint in the Southern Philippines include a steel- manufacturing corporation and a tennis ball maker.

He added that a $4.4-billion integrated steel manufacturing complex is already in the pipeline, billed to be the largest investment in the region once realized. Angara said the project, to be implemented by Chinese firms and Steel Asia Manufacturing Corp. is expected to generate an additional 20,000 jobs.