Sharp dip in number of rehired OFWs sparks recruiters’ worry

Last updated on April 8th, 2019 at 01:03 am

THE recruitment sector expressed alarm on Sunday over initial 2018 government deployment data showing the number of land-based rehired overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) was cut by almost half.

Citing the partial 2018 deployment figures of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), recruitment consultant Emmanuel Geslani said the number of rehires dropped by 46.6 percent to 606,665 from over 1.13 million in the same period in 2017.

“That is quite significant,” Geslani said in a statement, and explained what that meant: “the decrease in rehires indicates fewer OFWs were rehired and those who finished their contracts were not rehired and did not return to their jobsites.”

The decline came as the government started repatriating thousands of OFWs from Middle East countries, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, last year, after they were displaced by the prevailing economic woes of their host governments.

Geslani said the decline in the deployment of OFWs may ultimately mean a plunge in the OFW remittance levels if the trend persists in the coming years.

As for new hires, the initial data from POEA showed the 2018 figure of 418,918 nearing the 459,080 level of 2017.

The same could be said for sea-based deployment in 2018, which was already at 337,502. The sea-based deployment in 2017 was pegged at 449,643.

To note, the partial POEA data only covered that of the first semester of 2018.

As of press time, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and POEA have yet to comment on BusinessMirror’s request for comment. POEA usually advises against comparing whole year data against partial data since the latter could still significantly change once it is finalized.