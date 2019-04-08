PHL picked with 23 countries to present at ILO centenary’s global showcase

Last updated on April 8th, 2019 at 12:08 am

THE Philippines is among the 24 countries picked by the International Labor Organization (ILO) to present during its historic global showcase for its Centenary event this week.

Manila will be the second city next to Fiji to present in the day-long “virtual” Global Tour, which could be viewed at http://www.ilo.org/100/tour on April 1.

“The Global Tour producers have been encouraged to showcase local strengths and the Philippines – with a reputation for world-class entertainment talent – is kicking off with a shadow play by El Gamma Penumbra, grand champions from the Asia’s Got Talent TV show,” ILO said.

El Gamma Penumbra, known for its shadow performance, will base its presentation on ILO’s Centenary song, “We’ve Got a Vision.”

After Manila, the following cities will also make their presentation: Beijing, Bangkok, Dhaka, Colombo, New Delhi, Pretoria, Antananarivo, Moscow, Amman, Beirut and Cairo.

The program will then shift to its European leg in the cities of Kyiv, Turin, and then to ILO’s headquarters in Geneva.

“A panel discussion, organized in partnership with the Financial Times, will bring together the Director-General, Guy Ryder, and key figures from the public and private sectors, to discuss building a sustainable, socially just, future of work,” ILO said.

Other presenters in Europe are the cities of Brussels and Abidjan before the program moves to the Americas starting with Brasilia and then Buenos Aires, and Philadelphia.

Another highlight of the Global Tour will held in the United Nations Headquarters in New York called the ‘Centenary Fireside Chat’, where ILO’s coordination with other international organizations will be discussed.

The program then moves to Mexico City before the webcast ends in Peru at the ILO’s Regional Office for Latin America and the Caribbean.

“There, a mural for the ILO office building will be unveiled, ensuring the achievements of the past are permanently visible to inspire those building the world of work of the next hundred years,” ILO said.

ILO said the Global Tour ultimately aims to raise awareness on the contributions of ILO during its 100 years of existence as well as the future challenges it might face.

“The webcast will showcase the unique breadth and scope of the ILO’s work,” Martin Murphy, Director of the ILO Department of Communication and lead organizer of the webcast, said.

“It is the perfect way to celebrate the impact the ILO has had and give a glimpse of our plans for the future,” he added.