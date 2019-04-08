Keeping close tabs on power reserves a must to prevent price manipulation–Gatchalian

Last updated on April 8th, 2019 at 12:06 am

THE chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy projected over the weekend a “good outlook” for power supply this summer but warned against potential “manipulation” in the energy sector to jack up consumers’ monthly power bills.

This even as Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who chair’s the panel tasked with oversight functions, on Sunday projected a positive outlook for power plants, saying they do not foresee “unscheduled breakdowns.”

In a radio interview, Gatchalian said the assurance came from the Department of Energy (DOE), which is closely monitoring the energy supply situation because “if plants break down, the electric bills go up.”

“Right now, they are on Yellow Alert,” he said, adding: “there is supply but not ideal”

The senator said this means that “bumaba and reserves” (the power reserves went down).”

Still, Gatchalian promptly assured the public that the power plants are being maintained regularly.

“We (also) have what we call ideal reserve until the end of summer,” he added.

According to Gatchalian, the committee however, is also closely keeping track of the energy supply situation at the Wholesale Electrcity Spot Market (WESM).

“We also need to monitor reserves to avert manipulation,” he added, apart from ensuring plant maintenance schedules are followed.

As of now, he reported there is an “oversupply” in Mindanao due to hydro power plants, but added that “if the demand goes high, [the reserves will thin].”