Sky’s the limit for true ally

IN a somewhat providential twist, the Philippines has become the principal beneficiary of Japan’s decision to redefine its pacifist role. Military assistance from Tokyo has begun to swamp the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which is currently in the process of building up its air and sea capabilities.

The Philippines, in fact, has been the first country in Southeast Asia to receive so-called excess defense articles from Tokyo since the amendment of its Self Defense Force Act that positioned its military for a wider and bigger role in the region’s security.

The military equipment, unlike those coming from the country’s traditional allies, are given for free, thus freeing a slice in the AFP’s modernization money which could be used to procure other much-needed assets and equipment for its capability upgrade.

Beefing up air power

TWO weeks ago, defense and military officials accepted the first delivery—out of the P5 billion worth of spare parts and maintenance equipment—that the Japanese Ministry of Defense donated for the Air Force’s fleet of Huey Combat utility helicopters.

Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana, underscoring the importance of continued operations of the Hueys, said the helicopters are tested and proven to be reliable air assets of the whole AFP in its campaign and operations to address various internal security threats.

“I therefore see sustainable and continued operations of these vital air assets with these Japanese-donated UH-1H [Huey] spare parts and maintenance equipment which we could readily use whenever these ‘helicopter-workhorses’ need repairs or maintenance to keep them airworthy, and maintain their ready-for-mission status,” he said.

“On top of that, the UH-1Hs also play an important role for the nontraditional functions, such as search and rescue operations, and in missions for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response or HADR,” he added.

Lorenzana said the Hueys remain a pillar in the military’s internal security operations, which it must first hurdle before it could completely gear toward territorial defense—challenge best symbolized by the West Philippine Sea issue.

“For while our modest defense modernization program envisions our AFP to gradually transition itself from internal security operations focus toward the territorial defense mode, we cannot abandon our continuing vital defense role to maintain internal security, peace and stability that would propel continued socioeconomic growth in our country,” he said.

Air Force chief Lt. Gen. Rozzano Briguez said the much-needed spare parts and maintenance equipment would ensure they could put back into service their fleet of combat utility helicopters that have been stalled in their hangars for quite some time.

Navy’s maritime patrol

IN March last year, Japan also completed its donation of five Beechcraft TC-90 naval reconnaissance and patrol aircraft, a big boost to the Philippine Navy’s patrol of the country’s vast maritime waters, specially the contentious West Philippine Sea.

The aircraft were initially leased at a measly sum before the arrangement was turned into a grant and, finally, into a donation.

Originally, the Navy eyed the aircraft in order to boost its maritime air surveillance and intelligence surveillance reconnaissance capabilities, given that it has no permanent asset dedicated for this type of operations.

The TC-90’s patrol range is double compared to those that are currently in the service of the Air Force that only have a maximum range of 300 kilometers.

Reliable ally

GIVEN Tokyo’s support and continued socioeconomic and security assistance, officials have dubbed Japan as a true and reliable ally of the country.

“Truly, Japan is a true and ever-loyal close friend and partner ally of the Republic of the Philippines,” declared Lorenzana.

Briguez, on the other hand, recalled that when Supertyphoon Yolanda struck the Visayas in 2013, Japan was among the first countries to be in the country, besides providing C-130 planes and Chinook helicopters to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster response to the stricken families.

“Years after, they continued their assistance to encourage us to adopt the build-back-better concept aimed at rebuilding communities through proper land use, and by integrating disaster risk reduction on roads, bridges and infrastructure,” he said.

Briguez said that through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), the Japanese government also distributed HADR kits and other assistance to areas threatened by the category-5 Typhoon Ruby when it entered the country in December 2014.

The Air Force chief also said that Japan lined up a number of quick evacuation projects in support of the country’s rehabilitation and recovery efforts, and gave rafts and emergency drugs, and constructed classroom buildings and modular day-care centers.

“There is no doubt that the letter of the mutual cooperation between Japan and the Philippines have been sustained, strengthened and institutionalized all over the years,” Briguez said.

Relaxation of pacifist stance

SINCE the Japanese military assistance would not have been possible without the amendment of Japan’s Self Defense Force Act, the Philippines earlier fully backed Tokyo in its initial bid to relax its pacifist role and encouraged it to be more active in the region’s security affairs

“We, at the Philippine side, fully support the recent amendment of…Japan’s Self Defense Force Act that would allow the Japanese government and its Ministry of Defense the needed flexibilities and allowance for the Japanese military force to play a greater or increased role in maintaining peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region,” Lorenzana said.

Lorenzana expressed hope that the “increasing and growing” Philippines and Japanese defense alliance and close partnership would expand further as the geopolitical challenges in the region are evolving fast.

“Our only option, then, is to collaborate and cooperate to preserve our shared and common values for peace and freedom and to enhance our democratic way of life,” he said.