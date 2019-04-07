Seven-time surf champ Gilmore upset in Gold Coast quarterfinals

GOLD COAST, Australia—Seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore lost her quarterfinal on Saturday to 17-year-old Florida surfer Caroline Marks in the World Surf League (WSL) season opener.

Marks surprised the big crowd on Duranbah Beach with 8.33 and 8.47 point scores while the Australian could only manage 7.17 and 1.60.

“Just mistake after mistake basically,” Gilmore said. “Being my home break—I surf this beach every day when I’m home—you’d think I would’ve been able to figure it out a bit more.”

Marks said she couldn’t believe she’d beaten Gilmore.

“Steph’s my idol, been my idol since I started surfing and still is,” Marks said. “I’m still starstruck by her, so to be like competing against her and beating her is insane. I’m super humbled. It definitely gives me tons of confidence.”

It was the second major upset at the event, which is also the start of qualifying for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, where surfing will make its debut.

On Thursday, 11-time world champion Kelly Slater lost his second-round elimination heat.

The Quiksilver Pro men’s event and women’s Boost Mobile Pro are the first elite events where men and women will receive equal prize money.

The top 10-ranked men and eight highest-ranked women on the 2019 WSL tour will be among those qualifying for the Tokyo Games.

Paris Councillor Danielle Simonnet, meanwhile, has called for a referendum on whether the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games should be held in the French capital after a recent survey found that 62 percent of 6,612 voters claimed they are in favor of them being cancelled.

In response to the survey, conducted by mobile network operator company Orange, Simonnet sent out a tweet asking Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Île-de-France President Valérie Pécresse and French President Emmanuel Macron what they are waiting for in organizing a referendum in the Paris region.

BFM TV reports that Simonnet, the co-leader of France’s Left Party with Eric Coquerel, made the proposal as part of her La France Insoumise candidature in next year’s municipal elections.

She said it was in the interests of the climate and social justice.

“With this goal of Paris 2024, we are in the process of prioritizing equipment that does not meet the urgent needs of the population,” Simonnet said.

“We are trying to impose a great metro to connect Charles de Gaulle [Airport] and the center of Paris, while it is absolutely necessary to split the RER B [one of the five lines in the RER rapid transit system]. The daily transport in the Île-de-France region is a disaster.”

According to Simonnet’s support, cancelling Paris 2024 is an ecological necessity. It is not the first time she has called for a referendum having also done so in February 2017, during the bidding process for the Games.

AP and Insidethegames