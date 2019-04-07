Put3ska: Fire and ephemeral vibe

ARNOLD MORALES, his hair dyed platinum blonde, arrived at the Blue Light Studios in Kamuning, Quezon City for practice with Put3ska for their upcoming reunion concert at the Music Museum this May 24.

Lugging his black Gretsch guitar, he wore a vest plastered with the logos of American ska bands The Toasters and The Pietasters.

Since Morales first came up with punk band College, then the Urban Bandits, and later with ska crewPut3ska, he has alternated between punk, skinhead, to a local facsimile of a version of the Specials’ Walt Jabsco. Yet for all his incarnations, the passionate fire has always burned in his eyes.

This is a man who takes his music very very seriously. He had been a huge force in arguably two of the greatest albums in Filipino music history: in Urban Bandits’ punk classic “It’s Independence Day,” and Put3ska’s self-titled debut.

In recent years, Morales had enjoyed somewhat of a renaissance. The Urban Bandits reunited for a show. And while the band hasn’t performed since, they have recorded six new songs that are partially finished for the band’s long-awaited second album. In the meantime, he has been jamming with punk outfit Bad Omen.

And there is the Put3ska reunion that has reignited that fire. According to Put3ska bassist Rommel Cruz, Morales has written three new ones for the band— some of which will be unveiled at the reunion show.

Full steam ahead

THERE have been feel-good vibes since the reunion was announced in February. And while it is full steam ahead, it hasn’t been without a little problem, as a former member has—without valid rhyme or reason—suddenly dropped out of the reunion, while stirring up some controversy about claiming that it was he who came up with the band name, when it actually wasn’t.

“Nauubos na ang pasensiya ko,” Morales said in a low voice during the band interview prior to practice.

Put3ska bandmate and vocalist Skarlet Brown placed a calming hand on Morales’ arm. The fire is stilled.

A former rock-club owner recently remarked that it isn’t Put3ska without any issues. And true enough, it’s those issues that saw the untimely demise of one of the best live-wire acts of the 1990s’ band explosion.

Put3ska released two well-received and best-selling albums. They toured heavily and were fixtures in the music scene, as well as on television and radio. Even talk show hosts invited the band for guest appearances.

Well, that was then… and this is now.

Alive and well

THE local ska scene is alive and well. There are bands all over the archipelago gigging and releasing albums on vinyl, compact disc or cassette. Many make their discography available online. And there is a regular ska stage during the annual Fête de la Musique.

For Morales, the reunion, that will also beget a tour and a new album, isn’t about reclaiming the throne, or whatnot. He doesn’t care for such plaudits.

“It’s about the music, mate,” he clarifies. “Wala akong pake kung ano yung uso. We just make music we like. Kung meron may gusto, then great. We go.”

His Put3ska bandmates are excited for many reasons. Aside from returning to their roots and gearing up like the good-old days, the new songs are cause for excitement. Morales has rediscovered his mojo.

Cruz, who himself cannot contain his excitement, is more succinct. “This is not only about a show, but also about making new music.”

“Ska appeals to the hips, mate,” Morales pointed out. “The Filipino references appeal to the heart.”

That, in a nutshell, is Put3ska.

Also about family

WHEN they hit the stage on the 24th of May in full ska gear, they will feature members from various incarnations of the band.

“The show is also about family,” Brown was quick to point out.