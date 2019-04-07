Lady Spikers in easy win

De La Salle cruised past Adamson University, 25-15, 25-18, 25-16, to step closer to the Final Four of University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 81 women’s volleyball action on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Spikers faced little resistance from the Lady Falcons with rookie Jolina de la Cruz making an impact for the Taft-based squad, which improved to eight wins against three losses.

The victory enabled the defending champions to solidify their hold of second spot and an almost guaranteed ticket to the semifinals.

De la Cruz scored 13 points off nine spikes two blocks and two aces, while Des Cheng added 11 points highlighted by 10 attacks.

“It was a good game because we’re finally seeing the fruits of training,” de la Cruz said.

“We saw the big improvement in our blocks and services. Those were the areas that we really practiced during training,” said setter Michelle Cobb, who had 18 excellent sets in the match.

Cobb said the victory warmed them up against rival and league-leader Ateneo, which they play on Saturday.

The Lady Spikers gave the Lady Eagles a four-set beating in the season-opener. Since then, Ateneo rolled to nine straight wins to occupy the top spot.

“We handed them their lone lose this season and we know they will be ready for us,” Cobb said.

De La Salle had an 8-1 start to easily take the first set. Adamson University tried to rally in the second set and took a 16-15 lead, but the three-time champions quickly regained their footing.

Trisha Genesis and Bernadette Flora each had seven points for the already ousted Lady Falcons, who absorbed their 10th loss in 11 matches.

National University (NU), meanwhile, moved closer to completing a successful comeback in tennis tournament after its men’s and women’s teams advanced to the championship round on Saturday at the Colegio de San Agustin courts in the City of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

The Bulldogs booked the first finals seat after dethroning University of the East, 3-0, in the league’s first-ever Final Four.

Not to be outdone were the Lady Bulldogs, who outlasted the Lady Eagles, 3-2, in the do-or-die playoff for the last championship berth.

NU will face Ateneo, which booked a second straight Finals appearance with a 3-2 decision over University of Santo Tomas in the other semifinal, in the best-of-three series starting on Sunday.

The Lady Bulldogs, on the other hand, will take on De La Salle in the Finals starting on Sunday.

Wilson Oblea overcame a second set loss to beat RJ Saga, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, in the second singles to seal the deal for NU.

The Final Four loss ended the Red Warriors’ two-year reign.

Mae Bornia and Alliah Ragunton won the deciding doubles over Jana Hernandez and Titan Llavore, 6-0, 6-3, to clinch the tie for the Lady Bulldogs, while frustrating the Lady Eagles’ bid to make it to the championship.

Ateneo’s men’s squad won’t be denied for another Finals trip as Iyo Canlas towed the team for a showdown with NU following a 6-1, 6-4 conquest of Jaffary Cariaga.