UP, FEU in crucial match

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines (UP) and Far Eastern University (FEU) collide in a crucial match to break their tie in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Maroons and Golden Tigresses are locked in a tie for third to fifth places along with the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tigresses on identical 6-4 won-lost records.

UP and FEU square off at 4 p.m., with the winner going for solo or a share of third spot depending on the result of the UST and University of the East (2-8) game at 2 p.m.

The Final Four is still in the horizon and the three teams could potentially spoil leader Ateneo (9-1) and defending champion De La Salle (7-3).

The Lady Maroons narrowly escaped the Lady Warriors on Wednesday with a five-set thriller, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-11.

Playing without sidelined hitter Isa Molde who sprained her ankle last week, veteran spiker Marian Buitre came to the rescue of UP with a season-best 19 points built on 16 attacks and three blocks.

Tots Carlos had 16 points off 13 spikes, while Maristela Layug added 15 points for UP.

Head Coach Godfrey Okumu anticipates UP’s tough grind but strongly believes on the abilities of his players.

“Nothing comes easy for us. We have to work hard for every single point,” Okumu said. “All games are must win for us.”