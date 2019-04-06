No known threats to Boston Marathon but caution urged

BOSTON—Law enforcement officials say there are no known threats to this month’s Boston Marathon but have warned against complacency six years after two bombs near the finish line killed three spectators and wounded more than 200.

Federal, state, and city officials held a news conference on Wednesday to discuss safety and security at the 123rd running of the race on April 15.

Four state police helicopters will keep an eye on events. Surveillance cameras are being placed at strategic spots along the course. Hundreds of uniformed police and National Guard members will patrol the route. An undisclosed number of plainclothes officers will mingle with fans.

Joseph Bonavolonta of the FBI’s Boston office says anyone who spots anything suspicious should report it.

Permanent memorials to the victims of the bombings, meanwhile, are taking shape in a foundry outside Boston.

But the long-awaited monuments of bronze, granite and lighted glass won’t be ready in time for this year’s race on April 15. The $2-million project, which has been substantially redesigned since planning began four years ago, should be finished by this summer, according to city officials.

The bombing site memorials were expected to be finished in time for last year’s five year anniversary of the attack, which killed three people and injured about 260 others at the finish line of the storied race.

But during a tour of his workspace in Chelsea on Tuesday, artist Pablo Eduardo said he doesn’t feel pressure to meet an artificial deadline.

The pressure comes instead from a desire to meet the hopes and expectations of the families of the three victims of the attack, who requested the design changes after selecting the Bolivian-born sculptor for the monument, he said.

“Having an event like this that is life-changing for many people, all we can offer is our craftsmanship and making sure everything is done to the best we can do,” the Gloucester resident said as other workers polished and etched portions of the structure.

Helen Zhao, an aunt of bombing victim Lingzi Lu who now runs a nonprofit foundation created in honor of her niece, said she doesn’t have an issue with Eduardo taking his time. She recently toured the workshop and was pleased with what she saw.

“I think it’s better done right than fast,” Zhao, of Cranston, Rhode Island, said on Tuesday. “It’s a very personal, sensitive project. The artist and the city have been very patient. You can tell how much they want to get this right, and we really appreciate that.”

The memorials will be placed at the two locations where pressure cooker bombs detonated.

A single granite pillar adorned with bronze will mark the location where 29-year-old Krystle Campbell, of Medford, died. An inscription etched in a bronze ring at the base of the pillar will bear a quotation picked by her family: “All we have lost is brightly lost.”