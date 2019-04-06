Belgium still Fifa’s No. 1

ZURICH—Belgium stayed atop the Fifa rankings and England rose above Croatia, which it defeated in the World Cup semifinals, to reach No. 4 this month.

Two wins in European Championship qualifying games meant England swapped places with Croatia, which lost against Hungary last month and was No. 5.

Belgium edged World Cup winner France for the top spot and Brazil remained No. 3.

Uruguay and European champion Portugal traded places at Nos. 6 and 7. Switzerland, Spain and Denmark complete the top 10.

Germany rose three places to No. 13 after scoring a late goal to beat the Netherlands, which dropped two to No. 16.

No. 18 Mexico led Concacaf teams and the United States was up one place to No. 24.

Iran led Asian teams at No. 21 and No. 23 Senegal was Africa’s best. Asian champion Qatar, the 2022 World Cup host, stayed at No. 55.