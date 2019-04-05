By Edwin Benson

THE revolution eats its own.”

Revolutionaries always tend to turn upon and eliminate fellow revolutionaries for the slightest deviation from revolutionary dogma.

Rachel McKinnon (center) is flanked by Carolien van Herrikhuyzen (left) and Jennifer Wagner during the award ceremony of the women’s sprint 35-39 age bracket Masters Track Cycling World Championships in Los Angeles in October last year.

One example of this fratricide is the turbulent arena of women’s athletics.

The issue can be summed up in a simple question, what is a woman?

There is a civil war brewing in Equality-land over this question and its answer. Complicating the issue is the fact that both sides are defending a part of the feminist orthodoxy that developed during the late 60s.

That war involves the role of “transgenders” in women’s sports. On one side, all the forces of the transgender tyranny are ready to fight to the death to defend the idea that a person born male can become a woman, and then compete as a woman in sports.

The other side consists of female athletes who have worked hard over many decades to secure their place on sports. Their argument is that including “transgendered” athletes who are really men will ruin women’s sports. Such men enjoyed the natural male advantages of muscle mass and limb length that allows them to dominate in any competition.

The root of this struggle is Title IX of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Title IX intended to expand the law to forbid discrimination against women.

The enforcement of Title IX was most controversial in an unexpected area: high school and collegiate sports. Until Title IX, women’s sports consisted for the most part of cheerleading, field hockey and tennis. Schools typically allocated far less money to women’s athletics than to men’s sports. The courts now forced those schools to create some level of equality for female athletes.

Move the clock ahead to May 2016. With less than a year before the end of his term, President Obama issued an executive order extending Title IX protection to transgenders, those attempting to change their sex to their biological opposite.

This transitioning process typically takes months, even years. For men, it begins with injections of estrogen hormones, which causes the body to acquire the outward characteristics of a female gradually.

When the debate turned to how such transgenders should be treated in sports, this raised many questions about fairness in competitions. Those who govern the world of sport knew that the “wrong” answers could land them in court. Most took the legally safe position of simply going along with the athlete’s new self-identification. Obvious biological traits no longer mattered, nor did the language on a birth certificate. If the participant claimed to be female, that decision would be accepted. One of these accepting organizations is the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

Decisions made in fear of lawsuits are seldom good ones, and this was no exception.

With the governing authorities displaying such fecklessness, it is not surprising that men are now competing in women’s cycling. They are doing well—very well.

One such athlete is Rachel McKinnon, PhD Dr. McKinnon (once Mr. Rhys McKinnon) is a member of the Philosophy Department at South Carolina’s College of Charleston. As the official College web site shows, McKinnon has made a career out of this issue. McKinnon is also an avid bicycle racer. A furor ignited when McKinnon won the UCI women’s sprint 35-39 age bracket Masters Track Cycling World Championship in Los Angeles in October 2018. McKinnon edged out natural-born female contestants Carolien van Herrikhuyzen of the Netherlands and American Jennifer Wagner. Claiming to be the first openly transgender athlete to win a world championship in any sport, McKinnon shared the thrill of victory on social media.

The third-place finisher was not impressed. Jennifer Wagner’s response to McKinnon’s victory was a claim that it was unfair. A quick look at the photograph in the New York Post of the top 3 finishers at the event lends credence to Wagner’s claim. McKinnon clearly enjoys a physical advantage over the competition.

Of course, McKinnon dismisses any such concerns as transphobic bigotry. USA Today article quotes McKinnon, “This is bigger than sports and it’s about human rights. By catering to cisgender people’s views, that furthers transgender people’s oppression. When it comes to extending rights to a minority population, why would we ask the majority? I bet a lot of white people were [aggravated] when we desegregated sports racially and allowed black people. But they had to deal with it.”

The New York Post article quotes McKinnon, “We cannot have a woman legally recognized as a trans woman in society, and not be recognized that way in sports. Focusing on performance advantage is largely irrelevant because this is a rights issue…. We should be worried about their fairness and human rights instead.”

Apparently the cisgendered, which means embracing one’s biological sex, have no rights. Those who do not accept the transgender tyranny must remain quiet because their rights are unimportant.

To make this even more unbelievable, McKinnon believes that any requirement that such athletes be required to have undergone hormone and surgical treatments is discriminatory. Presumably, to enter women’s sports and gain the prizes and awards that come with success, one must merely claim to be a woman, regardless of any biological standard at all.

The longtime women’s tennis champion, Martina Navratilova, sharply disagrees. The BBC quotes Navratilova, “A man can decide to be female, take hormones if required by whatever sporting organization is concerned, win everything in sight and perhaps earn a small fortune, and then reverse his decision…if he so desires. It’s insane, and it’s cheating. I am happy to address a transgender woman in whatever form she prefers, but I would not be happy to compete against her. It would not be fair.”

Navratilova’s remarks are made more interesting by the fact that she is a longtime pro-homosexual advocate. An organization with which Navratilova has long worked, Athlete Ally, cut all ties with the tennis star. It said that her comments were “transphobic, based on a false understanding of science and data, and perpetuate dangerous myths that lead to the ongoing targeting of trans people through discriminatory laws, hateful stereotypes and disproportionate violence.”

In an editorial in the New York Post, Rich Lowry showed just how unfair these competitions are. Referring to another famous female athlete, he said that “At the 1988 Olympics, Florence Griffith-Joyner established a women’s record of 10.49 seconds in the 100-meter dash that no one has come close to touching ever since…. Her epic sprint was ho-hum for a male. According to the International Association of Athletics Federations, there were 15 men in the United States whose best time was 10.49 in the 100-meter in 2018, and they were merely tied for 217th fastest last year.”

A world that is growing increasingly disordered is unhappy with any form of restraint, even the restraints imposed by biology. The quest for equality is now steamrolling over people’s connection to reality. Absurdity is presented as fact. Those who object are branded as haters or bigots. Even revolutionaries themselves are being thrown under the bus as the revolution barrels ahead to ever greater extremes.