Polthai hangs tough

Tawit Polthai checked an alarming skid with birdies in the last two holes to salvage a four-over 76 and barely hang on to a two-stroke lead halfway through the Solaire Philippine Open as a host of pursuers surged then tumbled in another punishing day at The Country Club on Thursday in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

But some of the fancied names even didn’t make way past the 65-plus ties cut at 14-over 158, most specifically local favorite Pagunsan, who staggered with a career-worst 86 marred by an 11 at the par-5 10th for a 163 total for joint 96th among the 131-player starting field.

Except for one, over-par was the norm of the day yesterday given the wicked conditions at TCC with the gale-force winds blowing from all over, forcing the bidders to adjust a club or two in tackling each shot at the long, risky Tom Weiskoph-designed layout.

At the end of the day, only Thai Namchok Tantipokhakul turned in the lone under-par card of 70, marred by a closing bogey on the ninth, moving to second behind compatriot Polthai, whose strong finish saved what could’ve been a disastrous round for the Bangkok native, who stirred up interest with a flawless, eagle-spiked 67 on Wednesday to wrest a four-stroke lead over Clyde Mondilla and two others.

Polthai oddly groped for form while playing in one of the early flights, bogeying the first two holes at the back and spending the rest of the round either scrambling to save par or trying to save his spot at the top in the $500,000 championship sponsored by Solaire Resort & Casino for the third straight year.

He failed on the first, but his closing back-to-back birdies from No. 8 enabled him to keep his hold of the lead at one-under 143, two strokes ahead of Tantipokhakul (145), while Keanu Jahns found himself leading the local challenge at 146 with a second straight 73 in a tie with Peter Stojanovski of Macedonia and Nirun Sae Ueng, also of Thailand, who shot 72 and 73, respectively.

“I played terribly bad. My putting and short didn’t complement in stark contrast with my opening round game. I just couldn’t anything right out there,” said the 23-year-old Polthai, who shook his head in disgust.

As Polthai sputtered, a slew of names popped out from nowhere to turn the leaderboard into one crowded chart, only to tumble at the finish of their respective rounds and leaving the Thai alone again at the helm.

The long-hitting Tantipokhakul, meanwhile, birdied all but one of the four par-5s inside eight feet to turn in the lone under par card in the day that put the Chonburi ace, who placed second to Aussie Damien Jordan in Aboitiz Invitational, in contention for the coveted crown.

“I played very, very good given the tough conditions. I was also just lucky to score a 70,” Tantipokhakul said.

Mondilla, who shot a 71 in the first round, quickly grabbed the top spot with a birdie on the 10th in one of the late afternoon flights but like the majority of the contenders, he wavered in exacting conditions, going four-over in a five-hole stretch from No. 15. He eagled the par-5 eighth to move to joint second but bogeyed the last for a 75 and dropped to joint third with Jahns, Sae Ueng and Stojanovski.

Philippine Golf Tour Asia CAT Open winner James Ryan Lam struck back with a 73 after a 75 and joined last year’s runner-up Prom Meesawat (74) and fellow Thai Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (76) at seventh, while American and PGT Del Monte stop champion Nicolas Paez and Thai Poom Saksansin shot identical 75s for joint 10th with Aussie Jack Sullivan, who shot the other 71 on Wednesday, at 149.

Joining Pagunsan in the sidelines of the country’s premier championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and sanctioned by the National Golf Association of the Philippines were pretournament favorites Micah Shin (77-159, four-time PGT Asia leg winner Jhonnel Ababa (80-159), multi-titled Tony Lascuña (84-161), PGT Asia Luisita leg champion David Gleeson of Australia (80-162), PGT Asia Summit Point winner Joenard Rates (85-166) and Thai Thammanoon Sriroj (85-167).

But the most shocking was Pagunsan’s early exit.