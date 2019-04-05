NLEX, Alaska in sudden death

ALASKA and NLEX figure in a sudden death on Friday to determine the last playoff contender of the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup.

The win-or-go home match is set at 7 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena City with the Aces and the Road Warriors, both sporting 4-7 won-lost records, aiming for the last quarterfinals spot.

But the challenge wouldn’t be over as the winner will take an uphill climb with a twice-to-win scenario against top seed Phoenix Fuel Masters. Two days ago, NLEX lost to Magnolia, 74-102, which sent the team to a playoff match against fellow hopeful Alaska.

It could have been a safe passage for the Road Warriors had they beaten the Hotshots. Coach Yeng Guiao aired his frustration as the team miserably went down to a 28-point thrashing.

“I was disappointed,” Guiao said. “I thought we would be playing a good game and compete against Magnolia. But for one reason or another, we played badly.”

Still, Guiao looks at the bright side of having a second chance with a match against Alaska.

“We still have a chance. We still have a hope,” Guiao said. “It may be a knockout match against Alaska but still, it’s a chance to advance to the next round. We’ll keep our hopes high and try our best to make it.”

Almost out of the quarterfinals picture, the Aces received aq second life after the Road Warriors’ lost to the Hotshots.

Last season, Alaska and NLEX went head to head in the best-of-three quarterfinals series. The Road Warriors blanked the Aces but bowed to eventual runner-up Hotshots in the semifinals.

It was a tight race this year in the All-Filipino conference and Coach Alex Compton acknowledged the predicament they are in.

“We are alive and breathing, still with a chance to battle and honor the game,” Compton said. “We are grateful to have this chance in spite of the crazy conference we have had and we are looking forward to bringing our best.”