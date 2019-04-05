Gone in 63 seconds

DENVER—San Antonio Coach Gregg Popovich boiled over just 63 seconds into a game against Denver and was ejected.

An irate Popovich appeared to be upset over a nonfoul call on Wednesday night and was given a technical by official Mark Ayotte. He kept it up and was handed another from fellow official David Guthrie. Popovich’s team was trailing, 5-0, as he made his way to the locker room.

The last time a coach was ejected within the first 2 minutes of a game was Washington’s Flip Saunders on January 2, 2012, at Boston, according to research by the Elias Sports Bureau. Saunders was ejected 1:46 into the game.

Taking over on the bench for Popovich was Assistant Coach Ettore Messina as the Spurs were beaten, 113-85, by the Nuggets.

Following the game, Popovich didn’t have much to say.

“You’ll have to ask the officials,” he said.

As he made his way down the hall, Popovich joined the scrum where Nuggets Coach Michael Malone was conducting his postgame interviews. The exchange between the coaches was nearly as long as Popovich’s appearance in the contest.

Malone: “We were just talking about an NBA [National Basketball Association] record that was set tonight.”

Popovich: “What was the record? What happened?”

Malone: “Somebody got thrown out in 63 seconds.”

Popovich: “Are you serious? That person must have hit somebody. Somebody get hit tonight? Somebody get cursed at or anything?”

Then, Popovich headed for the exit.

“That’s one of a kind right there,” Malone said. “I don’t know what to say after that.”

Popovich also was ejected on Sunday during the third quarter in a loss to Sacramento. In that instance, he charged onto the court to berate an official for an out-of-bounds call.

The NBA playoffs, meanwhile, are still days away. Tell that to the Houston Rockets, who have their postseason mentality locked in.

James Harden scored 31 points, Chris Paul added 29, and the Rockets routed the Los Angeles Clippers, 135-103, on Wednesday night in a potential playoff preview.

“[Chris] is dialed in, and James, too,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “When they play like that, it’s pretty tough to lose. We played unbelievably.”

Clint Capela had 24 points and 15 rebounds to help the Rockets win their fourth in a row. They showed little fatigue in cruising past the NBA’s hottest team while playing their last back-to-back of the season.

“It’s the best we’ve played and it’s the right time,” Harden said.

The Rockets currently own the third seed in the Western Conference and the Clippers are sixth, which would pair them in the first round.

“It’d be a tough series,” Paul said. “They’re very disciplined.”

Asked how the Clippers would match up, Coach Doc Rivers said, “If we go by tonight, not very well. But we’re a much better team than we showed.”

Paul stunned the crowd by hitting a deep three-pointer that beat the buzzer to end the third, in which the Rockets outscored the Clippers 34-20.

Rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Clippers with 20 points and Danilo Gallinari added 16. They had won an NBA-best 13 of 15 coming in, but lost for the first time in three meetings with Houston this season.

“Every once in a while, you get the [expletive] kicked out of you,” said Lou Williams, who had 14 points off the bench. “We hadn’t had one of these in three, four months, so we were due.”

The Rockets set the tone early, shooting 64 percent in the first quarter.

Houston stretched its lead to 22 in the second before the Clippers closed on a 9-2 run to trail 68-53 at halftime.