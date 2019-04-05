GDP likely grew faster in Q1 despite budget delay–Market Call

STRONG consumption spending likely boosted the country’s economic growth in the first quarter despite the delay in the passage of the 2019 budget, according to a private local think tank.

In its latest Market Call report, University of Asia and the Pacific-First Metro Investment Corp. (UA&P-FMIC) Capital Market Research said first-quarter economic growth was “robust” due to the slowdown in inflation.

The think tank did not provide its estimate of GDP growth for the January-to-March period. GDP expanded by 6.6 percent in the first quarter of 2018. The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) will release the first-quarter inflation data on Friday but inflation already averaged 4.1 percent in the January-to- February period. February inflation was at 3.8 percent.

“Despite the 2019 budget [being] still unapproved, work on large infrastructure projects, like the Metro Manila subway [Japanese-aid funded], Cavite-Laguna Expressway [PPP], LRT 1 extension [PPP], third bridge in Cebu-Mactan [PPP] and the three bridges over the Pasig river [China grants] have all begun and should drive investment spending. Consumer spending, likewise, should benefit from the unabated fall in inflation and preelection spending,” UA&P-FMIC Capital Market Research said.

“We think that headline inflation will continue its downtrend to below 4 percent in Q1, and below 3 percent by Q3 due to softer prices in crude oil and key food commodities [especially rice], among others,” it added.

Consumer spending, the think tank said, would begin to recover in the January-to-March period due to the slowdown in inflation. Consumption will also be driven by election spending and the weakness of the US dollar.

The think tank estimated that the peso will average in the 52 to 52.60 range versus the US dollar in the second quarter. This augurs well for the families of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who will be able to have more pesos for the remittances they will receive.

“The peso may remain strong only for a limited time as the US dollar has rebounded, amid a robust economy and slightly higher interest rates that go with it, despite a likely delay and fewer Fed policy rate hikes than its previous projections,” the report read.

The think tank said exports are not expected to recover in the first quarter. Imports, it said, would return to double-digit growth rates once big-ticket infrastructure projects begin.

These projects such as the Metro Manila subway and the three new bridges over the Pasig River would require imported construction materials and would boost imports in the near- to medium-term.

“Even though exports may not yet contribute in the first quarter, GDP growth for the quarter and the year should accelerate from their 2018 pace. We also see infusion of liquidity into the banking system by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in the near term, given the rapid decline in inflation, low money growth, the need to rebuild BSP’s international reserves and the global economic slowdown,” the think tank said. The reenacted budget and the damage it will inflict on jobs and various publicly funded projects will likely reduce the country’s GDP to its lowest rate in nearly a decade, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

In a statement, the Neda said full-year GDP this year could slow to only 4.2 percent to 4.9 percent, the lowest since 2011 when GDP expanded by 3.7 percent.

If the budget is reenacted only until April, full-year GDP growth could slow to 6.1 percent to 6.3 percent but if it reaches August, the economy could slow to 4.9 percent to 5.1 percent in 2019.

Apart from the damage to the economy, the reenacted budget will cost as much as 180,000 to 240,000 more jobs, and fail to lift 400,000 to 550,000 more Filipinos out of poverty this year.

Pernia also emphasized that a reenacted budget will create a delay in both new and ongoing infrastructure projects, as well as the implementation of public social services such as the Unconditional Cash Transfer and Pantawid Pasada Programs.

The Philippine economy recorded a full-year GDP growth rate of 6.2 percent in 2018, lower than the government’s revised target of 6.5 percent to 6.9 percent. This is also lower than the 6.7 percent and 6.9 percent recorded in 2017 and 2016, respectively, largely due to the spikes in inflation rates in 2018.