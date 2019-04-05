Colombian leads star-studded cast in cliff-diving tilt

THE 11th season of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series goes to the picturesque paradise of El Nido in Palawan with 24 of the best divers trooping to the famous destination on April 13.

Orlando Duque of Colombia leads the star-studded cast of cliff divers from 18 countries as they fly to the country for Red Bulls’s only Asian stop of the World Series.

Duque, considered the poster boy of the sport, expressed excitement in performing free-fall stunts in the scenic lagoons of El Nido.

“It’s a great location for the divers. It’s not my first time in the Philippines, but I’m sure it’s going to be fun,” said Duque, winner of 13 world titles and nine Red Bull World Series trophies.

At 44, the Colombian considers this season as his swan song as his age and recurring injuries have taken its toll on his body.

“I just want to hang in there one more season and then say good-bye,” Duque said.

Besides Duque, sure to spice up the competition are Rhiannan Iffland and Xantheia Pennisi on the women’s side.

Iffland of Australia is one of the most successful cliff divers with titles in Red Bull competitions and FINA High Diving championships. She is joined by Pennisi, who is born in Brisbane, but has a Filipino descent.

El Nido’s Miniloc Island will play venue to the men’s 27 meters and women’s 20 meters events.