Treasury gets P4-billion dividend from BSP after New Central Bank Act

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has remitted P4 billion to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) following the effectivity of Republic Act (RA) 11211, the Department of Finance (DOF) has reported.

In its report to Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III, the DOF’s Corporate Affairs Group (CAG) said the dividend remittance by the BSP is in compliance with RA 11211, otherwise known as the New Central Bank Act, which took effect on March 5.

“We got P4 billion from BSP during the signing of the enrolled bill, which amended their charter,” Finance Assistant Secretary Soledad Emilia J. Cruz said during a recent DOF executive committee (Execom) meeting.

Under the amended New Central Bank Act, the BSP is instructed to remit a portion of its net profits to the National Treasury as dividends. The dividends from the BSP will also fund its capitalization, with the law calling for an increase in the Central Bank’s capitalization requirement from P50 billion to P200 billion.

“The BSP shall remit 75 percent of its net profits as computed in this Act to a special deposit account [sinking fund] or to the National Treasury as dividends, or until such time as the net liabilities of the Central Bank shall have been liquidated through generally accepted finance mechanisms such as, but not limited to, write-offs, set-offs, condonation, collections, reappraisal, revaluation and bond issuance by the national government. Thereafter, it shall remit 50 percent of its said net profits to the National Treasury,” RA 11211 indicated.

Amendments to the New Central Bank Act were signed into law by President Duterte in February 2019.

In 2018, dividends remitted by government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) breached the P40-billion mark, the highest amount ever collected since the law requiring state firms to hand over 50 percent of their annual net earnings to the national government was enacted in 1994.

The dividends totaling P40.18 billion remitted by GOCCs in 2018 represent a 32-percent jump from the P30.46 billion collected in 2017.

Among the top dividend contributors in 2018 was the BSP, which remitted P3.637 billion to the Treasury.

Other GOCCs which remitted dividends in 2018 are: the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) with P8.844 billion; the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) with P6.224 billion; Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) with P3.103 billion; Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) with P2.593 billion; Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) with P2.535 billion; Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) with P2.251 billion; and the National Power Corp. (NPC) with P1.410 billion.

GOCCs are required to declare and remit at least half of their income as dividends to the national government, under RA 7656 or the GOCC Dividend Law.