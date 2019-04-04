PHL’s top diplomat captivates the world with his wit and words of wisdom

TO say that Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro “Teddyboy” Lopez Locsin Jr. thrives in controversy is an understatement.

In fact, he glories in it; it is his lifeblood—the spirit that animates him; the elixir that gifted individuals find nourishment from; the “high” from intellectual jousting and sparring, because he is, to many, without peer in this regard. Like fish to water, it is in this environment where he is in his best element.

Consider Locsin as the enfant terrible of Philippine society, whose ranks of mental giants seem to have been decimated by attrition, mongrelized by interbreeding, or waylaid by abundance of booze and indolence.

That he now occupies one of the most powerful spots in the government’s hierarchy is long overdue. If politics is the art of compromise, Locsin would dare not engage in such. Integrity and stark honesty are his family’s hallmarks—him being the son of the much-revered prominent newspaperman and publisher (and obviously, his namesake) Teodoro Sr. of the Philippine Free Press.

The senior Locsin was a distant star: brilliant, but unreachable; while the son is a much nearer celestial body.

But just like the myriad of mysteries of the universe, Locsin is oft misunderstood. Filipinos appear to miss his point as he rubs many of them in an opposite manner. Simply because he tells it like it is, while natives would hazard to beat around the bush.

Case in point: Just scroll through his Twitter feed, and one might come across expletive-laden posts, both in the vernacular and in English, just to prove a point or emphasize his side. But beneath his offensives is the longing for clarity and, as he says, for “emphasis.” He does not obfuscate.

Schooled in classical learning and history, his regular columns from the defunct Daily Globe, Today and currently with the BusinessMirror (“Free Fire,” every Wednesday) are gems. He touches on all topics under the sun, conveyed in luminous prose. This author opines it should be required reading in many journalism schools.

At times he could be bawdy, and sometimes swears worse than a drunken sailor. Sen. Ralph G. Recto nailed it when he said Locsin carries with him a rare combination of being able to “quote the classics, but can curse like a stevedore.”

Without the overcoat

UNDERNEATH his ultra-dignified mien, the Philippines’s top diplomat is unbelievably funny. When a foreign “DIY” firm’s “racist” advert was criticized for showing an Asian woman sniffing dirty laundry with glee, Locsin tweeted: “Oddly, the magazine Der Spiegel published in the 1960s what became a widely celebrated article on the habit of German men never to wash their underwear until it fell to shreds. I think that woman would have died if she had inhaled it from a plastic bag.”

Locsin is generous to a fault, praising fellow travelers who share his outlook, calling many times this newspaper’s resident columnist John Mangun a genius for asking, among other things: “Which cost more: the Chico River irrigation project, or the SM Mall of Asia Arena?”

At the UN General Assembly when he discoursed on climate change, the secretary said: “Either the podium was low, or I’ve made myself taller by sheer will power.”

This author’s fellow bonsai enthusiasts crack up whenever he shares an anecdote of the Department of Foreign Affairs chief joking that the wife, tending a bonsai, has killed many of the small trees more than those who lost their lives in World War II (with apologies to Mrs. Locsin).

As a former publisher, Locsin is the most generous person to underlings. He rewards good work, although he has a nose for sniffing corruption. One way or the other, one would know that he is aware of indiscretions, and that the accused must be ready to defend his or her honesty and integrity—if they ever existed in the first place.

There are legions of accounts that surround Teddyboy (a nickname he hates because, according to him, it sounds lame for a man who is ready to give his life for a just cause) for his willingness to physically slug it out to defend honor and convictions.

Locsin admitted to carrying a gun at the height of the 1986 People Power Revolution. For a while he was escorted by armed bodyguards because, admittedly, he was simply too much of an annoyance in a society where greed, corruption and lust for power used to assert themselves—ever the killjoy who would prevent the aforementioned from happening.

It is said that at the height of one of nine rebellions that attempted to grab power from then-President Corazon Aquino, Locsin had a hand in convincing the Americans to provide airpower by scrambling an F-4 fighter jet from Clark Air Base. The American pilot made ominous flybys around Metro Manila to warn rebels of the dire consequences of their attempt at a coup d’état.

Public servant

THE 70-year-old Locsin is a politician, lawyer, a former journalist and now the country’s top diplomat who once served as a representative for the First District of Makati from 2001 to 2010.

He was the Philippine ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018—a brief stint where the erudite and eloquent speech writer for three presidents seemed bespoke to the post. A primus inter pares, one could say: a first among equals at the UN.

But the call of country he could not defy, and the former host of the editorial segment entitled Teditorial for ANC’s nightly newscast, and The World Tonight accepted the post in October 2018.

On his first working day at the DFA, the secretary immediately waded into deep waters, so to speak, as he stated where the country stood by way of an independent foreign policy.

According to him, he was improving on a previous policy of his predecessor Alan Peter S. Cayetano: “It is a refinement of the earlier one which stood us in good stead: ‘Friends to all, enemies to none.’ But we are moving on to a refinement [that] addresses changing realities. It is now: ‘Friends to friends, enemies to enemies, and worse enemies to false friends.’

He said he is not reinventing the wheel at the DFA; rather, it was “just to grease it and steer it away from potholes and ravines. I shall continue to implement the President’s directive to provide a ‘comfortable and secure life’ for all Filipinos, in every aspect of the country’s diplomacy and foreign policy.”

“It is not [an] independent foreign policy if you simply switch the master before whom you are kneeling [at]; you are still on your knees. Independent foreign policy means getting off your knees and on your feet and standing up for our country. That is true independence.”

Pro-Philippines, -Filipino

BECAUSE of his contrarian nature, Locsin seems hard to decipher. Many think he is another “Amboy (American boy),” a mestizo who studied in America to promote American values here.

During the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Manila in March, the current head of the DFA stated: “We shared the view that the alliance must be able to ensure the unfailing mutual defense of our two countries, an arrangement that has contributed to regional peace, freedom, stability and prosperity since it was formalized.”

“The key word is ‘mutual.’ We have our end to hold up as well, and we need the means to do that from the US.”

To further quote him: “Some seek review of the MDT [Mutual Defense Treaty]. This requires further thought. In vagueness lies uncertainty; a deterrent…. Specificity invites evasion and actions outside the MDT framework. But too much vagueness lends itself to doubt the firmness of commitments. For the time being, helping the Philippines build up our self-defense capacity should do it. Pompeo and I agreed that it was in both our countries’ interest to ensure the alliance effectively addressed other nontraditional security issues such as, in addition, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and, above all, the fight against human trafficking.”

On a visit to China just a few days ago, Locsin heaped praises on the Communist Party of China (CPC).

“We are on the cusp of a new world that will be the envy of history, because it will be a reversal of the usual history of national self-aggrandizement resulting only in international confrontation which characterized the great powers of the past—producing little of lasting value at so much greater regrettable cost,” he said.

Locsin was on a four-day visit to Beijing when he made those remarks before his counterpart, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. He praised the CPC for providing a “single hand” direction that led to what their country has achieved.

The Philippine envoy said no other institution anywhere in the world could do what the CPC has done, which is providing a hand that is “absent in Western democracy.”

“The party’s repeated self-criticism and self-reformation, especially against the corrosive effect of corruption on legitimacy, have assured [its] continuing credibility, vibrancy and relevance as China’s driving force. There is no substitute for it: It is democracy married to reason and animated by self-sacrifice.”

To those who know him well enough, however, the country’s top envoy is biased to no country; but rather, he is pro-Filipino.

Lawyer and more

LOCSIN is the kind of lawyer who can hold two opposing ideas in his mind—leaving enough room for some more—and defend both sides with eloquence and persuasion.

He was blunt as when slammed the International Criminal Court for threatening to investigate President Duterte on his no-nonsense war against drugs—a hallmark of the chief executive’s campaign promise. While still the permanent representative to the United Nations, Locsin in October 2018 submitted the Philippines’s letter of withdrawal from the Rome Statute of the ICC.

The March 15 communique said the country’s decision to withdraw from the treaty that established the ICC was a “principled stand against those who politicize and ‘weaponize’ human rights.”

The Filipino diplomat also responded to critics of the country’s reelection bid to the UN Human Rights Council.

“Rights groups want to limit [a] state’s responsibility to protect the law abiding against the lawless, to just protection of the lawless, like drug cartels. We’d like to oblige, but we can’t. But we’re happy the drug trade has champions; everyone needs to have its side aired.

“If it quacks like a duck, walks like a duck and effectively protects the drug trade, isn’t it part of the trade or on its payroll? We’re not talking about ethnic, religious or political minorities, but those who made the now-fatal, criminal-career choice of dealing drugs,” he said.

Locsin frequently uses social media as a platform to air his views, for which he has been called to account. But he has always kept abreast of the latest technological developments.

His savvy-ness on Twitter has earned the acknowledgement of San Juan Representative Ronaldo B. Zamora. As early as 2016: “To millennials…he is Twitter’s rock star; the irrepressible uncle of Makati, whose lacerating wit pricks both the ego of the ruler, and the conscience of the ruled.”

In his new assignment, Locsin brings to the table his other experiences in the following roles, based on his profiles on both the DFA and the UN web sites: lawyer at the Angara Abello Concepcion Regala & Cruz Law Offices; executive secretary to the late business magnate Don Enrique Zobel in the Bank of the Philippine Islands and Ayala Corporation; director of San Miguel Corporation, the United Coconut Planters Bank, the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, Asian Terminals Inc., and STI; lecturer at the War College, the naval postgraduate school under Professor Claude Buss, and various international forums; host and coanchor of segments and shows on TV and radio, including Assignment, Points of View, Executive Session and Karambola; editorial writer of the Philippines Free Press; and teacher at the San Beda Graduate School of Law.

At the House of Representatives, he was the coauthor of the Anti-Money Laundering Law, the Anti-Terror Law, the Dual Citizenship Act, the Overseas Voting Act, the Automated Election Law and other laws concerning banking.

The current DFA chief was born in Manila on November 15, 1948. Locsin studied in Ateneo de Manila University where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in law and jurisprudence. He also holds a Master of Laws degree from Harvard University.

During the Mission: PHL, the BusinessMirror’s Envoys&Expats Awards, Locsin will be the recognition event’s keynote speaker, as he will be among government officials who will present trophies to distinguished embassies and development-aid agencies.