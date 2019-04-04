PHL cosponsors resolution on combatting terrorism financing

AFFIRMING the country’s commitment to fight terrorism, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. announced the Philippines’s cosponsorship of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2462 on combating the financing of terrorism.

Speaking before the UNSC on March 28 at the UN in New York, Locsin emphasized that “money is the lifeblood of terrorism,” and highlighted Philippine initiatives to combat the illicit financing of terrorism.

He said that the country has, by law, defined “terrorist financing as a separate crime, and is working on amendments to the Human Security Act to address the exploitation of cyberspace for terrorism.”

The Philippines has likewise adopted the 2018-2022 National Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Strategy.

The head of the DFA noted that while remittance agencies have been used as a channel for terrorist financing, the challenge is to balance the requirements of counterterrorism and the needs of overseas Filipino workers, as remittances account for 9.8 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

Locsin also cited the need to monitor funds going to nonprofit organizations and the relationship between terrorism and the illegal drug trade.

He noted the Philippine counterterrorism efforts are anchored on respecting human rights because of the country’s overriding responsibility to protect the law-abiding against the lawless, and the innocent against those threatening their safety and well-being.