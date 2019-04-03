SC to Solgen: Give drug war docs to lawyers

THE Supreme Court has directed the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) to submit before it—and give copies to the petitioners—documents pertaining to the ongoing war on illegal drugs of the Duterte administration.

“The Court ordered the Solicitor General to submit to the Supreme Court the police reports, copy furnishing the petitioners,” SC Information Chief and spokesperson, Atty. Brian Keith Hosaka, told reporters at a press briefing held in Baguio City where the magistrates are holding their regular summer session.

Earlier, Solicitor General Jose Calida rejected the bid of the petitioners, the Center for International Law (CenterLaw) and the Free Legal Assistance Group, to be furnished with the documents.

Calida insisted that only the Supreme Court is entitled to the report it submitted in compliance with its order. Prior to this, CenterLaw asked the Court to direct the government to furnish them copies of reports about its crackdown on the narcotics trade.

CenterLaw filed a petition in 2017 before the High Court seeking the issuance of a writ of amparo to protect the residents of 26 barangays in San Andres Bukid in Manila against the government’s anti-illegal drug war.

The Free Legal Assistance Group also filed a petition with the SC then, asking the magistrates to declare unconstitutional the Philippine National Police’s “Oplan Double Barrel,” which it said allows the police to “neutralize” suspected drug pushers instead of arresting and prosecuting them.

The SC held three-day oral arguments on the issue in 2017 and subsequently directed the Office of the Solicitor General to submit within 60 days pertinent documents which include the list of persons killed in legitimate police operations from July 1, 2016, to November 30, 2017; list of deaths under investigation from July 1, 2016, to November 30, 2017; list of Chinese and Filipino-Chinese drug lords who have been neutralized; list of drugs involved whether shabu, cocaine, marijuana, opioids, etc.; comparative tables in index crimes; statistics of internal cleansing within the police force; and drug watch lists in affected areas.

The SC also directed the OSG to submit the list of warrants and warrantless arrests in High Value Target police operations and the list of cases under investigation under the PNP Internal Affairs Service.

The SC ruled that the documents required do not compromise national security, contrary to Calida’s arguments, and that the information and documents do not involve rebellion, invasion, terrorism, espionage, infringement of our sovereignty or sovereign rights by foreign powers, or any military, diplomatic or state secret.

In April last year, the SC rejected Calida’s motion seeking a reconsideration of its order.