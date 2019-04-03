OSG-DOJ to review foreign loan pacts

By Rea Cu, Butch Fernandez, Joel R. San Juan & Bernadette D. Nicolas

PRESIDENT Duterte has ordered a review of all contracts entered into by the government with other countries and all its agencies’ deals with private

corporations.

If found to have onerous provisions, Presidential Spokesman and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador S. Panelo said the government could opt to push for a renegotiation or rescission of the contracts.

“He directed the Solicitor General, the Department of Justice Secretary and all legal departments to review, evaluate, scrutinize every contract entered by the government and/or its agencies with private corporations and/or countries and determine whether there are onerous provisions in the contract that will put the Filipino people in disadvantage or in violation of the Constitution,” Panelo said in a Palace briefing on Tuesday.

The order, announced at Monday’s Cabinet Meeting, comes on the heels of controversy surrounding the Chinese loan agreements which were criticized to have “onerous” provisions, and the water crisis which hounded several homes and business establishments in Metro Manila. The latter sparked questions about the accountability of private water concessionaires the government had contracted two decades ago.

While Panelo cannot say yet how long the review will take, he assured the public there won’t be any undue delay, as lawyers can review contracts fast.

Malacañang also allayed fears that the order will hamper the implementation of the projects.

“While the deal is being reviewed—for example, they are continuously building the project, then a problem was found [in the contract], then you will just change the onerous provision there, that can still be changed. The implementation will still continue,” Panelo said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Despite the President’s order, Malacañang also stood firm that the deals, especially the loan agreements with China, were thoroughly reviewed before being signed.

“Oh, with respect to Chico and Kaliwa [these have] passed through many agencies—Commission on Audit, Department of Finance,” he said. “Well, we can always go back to it; but as far as the Department of Finance is concerned, it’s above board and they have explained it extensively at that.”

Panelo clarified that no particular loan agreement was singled out at Monday’s meeting. The officials were discussing the water supply problem, he recalled, when the arbitration award against the Republic of the Philippines in favor of Maynilad, was brought up by Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III.

“That triggered a long and vigorous discussion about existing concession agreements with rather onerous provisions. That’s why President Duterte directed the Department of Justice [DOJ] and the Office of Solicitor General [OSG] to review government contracts especially the concession agreements on utilities,” he said.

The government had to pay at least P3.4 billion to Maynilad after losing an arbitration case in Singapore in 2018 for failing to implement water rate adjustment as stipulated in the contract.

DOF hails order

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said the order of the President, in line with the review of the Philippines’s foreign loan contracts with other countries, is welcomed by the department, pointing out that the loan agreements also went through the review of the DOJ prior to signing.

“We welcome the order of the President. For your information, all loans, regardless of source, have already undergone review and due process at the DOJ prior to the signing of the loan,” Dominguez told the BusinessMirror in a text message.

Last month, amid rising concern over possible “traps” in China-offered funding, the DOF explained that loan agreements entered into by the government with China undergo a rigorous vetting process, with the agreement going through an Interagency Committee composed of the DOJ, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and DOF.

The process was pointed out to help ensure that the terms of the loans are within the parameters of the Philippine government.

The day after the President issued his order to the DOJ and the OSG, the DOJ’s chief said his agency will review and renegotiate first government contracts with alleged disadvantageous provisions before resorting to any legal action.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he has organized teams to conduct the review in coordination with the OSG.

The teams will give priority to the review of concession agreements on public utilities and foreign loan contracts, apparently in reaction to recent concern over the terms of the privatization agreements with water concessionares after Metro Manila’s east zone covered by Manila Water was hit by severe service interruptions.

“Target provisions are those perceived to be onerous, one-sided, disadvantageous to the government and or, contrary to public order or public policy,” the DOJ chief said.

Guevarra said the government will resort to legal action for rescission of contract only if the renegotiation fails.

“Contracts are subject to the will of the parties, but any stipulation, term or condition that is contrary to law, morals, public order or public policy may be abrogated or terminated,” Guevarra explained.

No worries—senators

Senators, meanwhile, played down concerns over potentially dire effects on investor confidence of Malacañang’s order to review contracts entered into by past administrations with the private sector.

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto indicated such a review could even lead to improvements in the existing system benefiting both the private sector and the government.

“Nothing wrong with reviewing contracts,” Recto told the BusinessMirror when asked if the upcoming SolGen-DOJ review could shake business confidence that the Philippines upholds sanctity of contracts as the deals were made years ago, and the review was ordered by the Palace just the other night.

Recto added: “We must learn from experience. It is a reference for future contracts.”

Having said that, Recto stressed, “we must honor existing agreements. There are regulatory agencies anyway.”

Similarly, Malacañang is not worried the President’s pronouncement will scare off foreign investors.

“No, I don’t think so. Because the—as I have said some time ago, the considerations being looked at by potential investors are, one, the peace and order situation; the lack of bureaucracy or bureaucratic red tape; and the business climate.

“It will forewarn them that they cannot enter into any agreement that is in violation of the Constitution or a public policy,” Panelo said.

Sen. Francis Escudero, chairman of the Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, also played down apprehensions over the contract review, noting that there is no existing prohibition against reviewing government contracts.

“A review is well within the right and prerogative of both parties to a contract, especially if public interest is involved,” Escudero said in a text message to the BusinessMirror. “This has happened before and, usually, if any changes are to be made, it is going to be mutually agreed upon by both parties.”

Escudero shared Recto’s confidence that the SolGen-DOJ review is not likely to trigger doubts over government’s commitment to honor its contracts.

“It won’t as long as the terms of the contract are still followed,” said Escudero, recalling that during the Aquino administration the government paid a steep price for aborting a contract. “Remember North Rail? PNoy [Aquino] canceled it and paid about $300 million in penalties in accordance with the contract to the Chinese company that the Philippines partnered with.”

Sen. Grace Poe, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Services tasked to scrutinize franchises, welcomed Duterte’s initiative to review contracts.

“Made-in-China contracts should be vetted for onerous and one-sided provisions. For the results to be impartial, those who negotiated the contracts should have no role in reviewing them.”

She added, however, that “more important than discovering what lurks in the fine print of these contracts is the more important question: Is the project to be funded really needed by our people? Or is it a donor-driven commercial enterprise pushed by influential brokers that is however not a priority need by the very people who will end up paying for them?”