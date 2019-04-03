Floyd makes media wait for 8 hours then snubs Resorts World press conference altogether

Last updated on April 3rd, 2019 at 12:43 am

Floyd Mayweather ditched the press conference that was hosted by Resorts World Manila as mediamen were left with no choice but to go home without a clue on why the retired boxer snubbed the event.

Joee Guilas, the director for corporate communication of the Resorts World, told reporters from several news outlets around 11:00 p.m. that the undefeated American boxer will no longer show in the press conference.

Media people were already present before 3 p.m., or the original schedule of the event at the Grand Lounge Bar inside the Resorts World complex in Pasay City.

But the retired boxer was nowhere to be found, leaving the personalities inside the venue with nothing but anticipation of his arrival.

The 42-year-old Mayweather arrived Sunday morning and immediately went to Boracay.

Upon his return to Manila on Tuesday, he had a facial treatment with Dr. Vicky Belo in Makati City and went for a shopping spree at the high-end boutiques in Greenbelt.

He was supposed to appear at the event at around 8 p.m. but Mayweather changed his plan and instead had dinner at the SM Mall of Asia.

Later in the evening, the officials of Resorts World did everything they could to apologize to the media after confirming that the American is no longer available for his media appearance.