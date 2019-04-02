Kai Sotto send-off

Last updated on April 2nd, 2019 at 10:11 pm

Chooks-to-Go brand ambassador and 7-foot-2 basketball prodigy Kai Sotto receives a Philippine flag from officials of #MagingMagiting campaign partners, Bounty Agro Ventures Inc. (BAVI) and Ayala Foundation Inc. (AFI) during a send-off ceremony for the 16-year-old center who will spend the next two years in the United States to continue training towards his dream of becoming the first Filipino to play in the NBA.

Bidding him good luck in his quest are BAVI president and general manager Ronald Mascariñas (2nd from right) and AFI president Ruel Maranan (3rd from left). Joining them are AFI corporate communications senior director Celerina Rosales-Amores and Kai’s father, Ervin Sotto.