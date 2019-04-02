‘Humanitarian needs’ of Chinese illegals cited

Last updated on April 2nd, 2019 at 12:14 am

CHINESE Ambassador Zhao Jianhua has “expressed concern” over the possible exploitation of Chinese citizens in the illegal gambling operations in the country, Malacañang said.

Presidential Spokesman and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador S. Panelo revealed this in a statement on Monday after Zhao paid him a courtesy call.

Moreover, Panelo said Zhao called for cooperation in “strictly monitoring the situation and swift investigation and prosecution of those responsible.”

Prior to the courtesy call, Zhao also urged Philippine law-enforcement agencies to consider the humanitarian needs of Chinese nationals illegally working in the country.

While he reiterated that it is a clear Chinese policy not to allow illegal Chinese workers to work in another country, he said it is up to the country where they are working to deal with the issue in accordance with the law. “But as we’re dealing with the illegal foreign nationals illegally working in China, we also follow our laws and procedures. But in the meantime, we would also call on the law-enforcement agencies here to deal with this issue professionally.”

”You have to take into consideration the humanitarian needs of those Chinese nationals, as we are doing exactly when it comes to Filipinos working illegally in China,” the ambassador said in a chance interview.

Although he admitted that this is a problem, he assured the public that China and the Philippines are handling the issue professionally.

“There is such a problem, and there’s a problem of Chinese working illegally here, but also there are Filipinos working illegally in China. So we are handling this in accordance with our respective laws and regulations. We are handling it professionally in the spirit of our friendship and cooperation,” he said.

This developed after the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) released its report on the initial master list of foreign nationals (FNs) employed in the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) sector.

The report obtained by the BusinesMirror showed a total of 76,936 individuals are currently working in 165 service providers of Pogo.

Out of this figure, 63,855 or 82.9 percent are FNs, while 13,081 or 17.1 percent are Filipinos. At least 87.9 percent or 56,180 of the FNs in Pogo were Chinese, followed by Vietnamese as a far second with 1,862 (2.9 percent) and Indonesians with 1,586 (2.5 percent).

The rest of the FNs employed by Pogo include Taiwanese, Malaysian and Thai workers, among others. The DOLE said the numbers could still grow in the coming days, since a total 27 licensed Pogo firms have yet to submit their list of FN employees.

The Department of Finance earlier said it estimates there are over 100,000 FNs in the Pogo industry who are not paying appropriate taxes.