With El Niño, many sites still badly need water, says Red Cross

THE water crisis in Metro Manila has abated, but the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) continues to receive requests to augment water supply, especially in communities affected by the El Niño phenomenon.

Because of this, PRC Chairman Richard Gordon expressed concern over the health and economic issues that may rise from lack of access to clean and safe water in provinces experiencing the dry spell, including Catanduanes, Cebu, Lanao del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Sarangani and Pangasinan.

“It is no joke not to have water. We saw it in the water crisis in Manila, where people become vulnerable to diseases. The worst may happen in provinces as livelihood opportunities are interrupted by the phenomenon,” Gordon said.

In a letter addressed to Gordon dated March 21, Virac, Catanduanes, Mayor Samuel Laynes sought PRC’s support in providing water tankers, water bladders, filtration systems and technical personnel to address the water shortage in the area.

“Local water utilities are unable to cope with water demand for household use, sanitation and safe drinking water,” the mayor said.

Lanao del Sur Vice Gov. Ma-mintal Alonto Adiong Jr. also requested the use of PRC’s water tankers stationed at the Lanao del Sur-Marawi Chapter.

Data from weather bureau Pagasa show that Lanao del Sur and Catanduanes are among the 72 provinces that will likely experience dry condition, dry spell and drought at the end of March.

In Metro Manila, PRC said it continues to provide safe and clean water to communities affected by the water crisis in Metro Manila.

Since March 12, PRC has distributed 1,217,475 liters (L) of water in hospitals and communities. The number of water tankers deployed has also doubled from six to 12.

Of special focus to PRC are government hospitals, where water shortage could seriously imperil efforts to treat the sick. Thus far, PRC has provided water to: Rizal Medical Center (560,000L), Quirino Memorial Medical Center (126,000 L), National Kidney Center (90,000 L), East Avenue Medical Center (76,000 L), Mandaluyong

City Medical Center (70,000 L) and the National Center for Mental Health (30,000 L).

The Red Cross also provided 12,000 liters to the PhilHealth offices, as well as to the following communities: Mandaluyong (Barangay Highway Hills, Barangay Addition Hills)—96,000 L; Quezon City (Barangay Old Balara, Hura Homes, Forest Tree Extension,Barangay Culiat, Barangay Damayang Lagi)—89,975 L; and Marikina (Barangay Tumana, Barangay Nangka, Barangay Concepcio)‚ 70,500 L.