SM Malls in Bulacan #Connect2Earth for environmental protection

Bulakeños are urged to do their part for the environment as SM Bulacan Malls in Marilao, San Jose Del Monte and Baliwag joined millions of businesses and people across the globe in “switching off” for Earth Hour.



(Shoppers at SM City San Jose del Monte put their LED lighted roses to the iconic “60+” Earth Hour symbol as their commitment to habitat restoration and conservation of biodiversity and ecosystem during the worldwide simultaneous switch off of lights.)

The world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment used the global theme “#Connect 2Earth” which aims to call for urgent need to care for the Earth’s biological diversity. In the Philippines, World Wide Fund focuses on the issue of single-use plastics and crucial need to save environment’s condition.

“SM’s celebration of Earth Hour is more than an annual tradition of turning off the lights but also a moment to reflect on what we can do to help save the environment” shares SM City Marilao Assistant Mall Manager Don Fiesta.

Paving the way for many conservation wins, SM Bulacan Malls included a number of activities for the community to take part in.

In SM City Marilao, a series of cleanup activities preceded the celebration with a follow up waterway rehabilitation on April 2019. The mall likewise featured a 10ft Tree of Life made of recycled metal bars, thousands of LED lights, and repurpose plastic materials during Earth Hour celebration. The sustainable installation represents the important role of nature and biodiversity as a viable resource link that families, communities, countries, and future generations all depend upon. While providing an imaginative focal point on reducing and recycling; the installation also brought people together for a cause as it offers guests the opportunity to enjoy not only the beauty of nature but also to connect and experience it in a unique way.

Meanwhile, SM City San Jose del Monte turned its view deck and lagoon area into a glowing scenic garden. This was complemented by field of colorful LED powered roses and glowing lights from the lagoon fountain. Lighted performances from ballet dancers of San Jose Del Monte likewise completed the simulation of forest. The installation highlights the importance of habitat restoration and conservation of biodiversity and ecosystem. In addition to the celebration, regular clean-up drives are likewise conducted as part the mall’s security team’s corporate social responsibility.

SM City Baliwag, on the other hand, engaged the communities to switch off as it transformed into a fun play avenue using colorful neon patterns. Perfect for play and amusement, the Glow Play Park is a light attraction that features outdoor games. The goal of the attraction was to involve families and shoppers to “unplug” for an hour and participate in the Earth Hour through fun activities. It also serves as a call to action for younger generation to minimize excessive use of electronic gadgets to conserve energy.

“SM City Baliwag believed that concerted efforts in saving the environment are needed to bring significant and positive change to the earth” shares SM City Baliwag Mall Manager Arch. Andrew Cristobal.

On top of the hourly lights-off campaign every year, SM Supermalls has long focused on energy efficiency and sustainable practices such as water conservation, solid waste management and environmental programs. In fact, SM has been encouraging customers to use functional ecobags to replace or minimize the use of plastics bags since 2007. SM Bulacan Malls in Marilao, San Jose Del Monte, and Baliwag also use biodegradable shopping bags to help reduce plastic waste.

“At the end of the hour, when the lights come back on, we can power up too, and bring renewed energy by making changes and switching to sustainable lifestyle” SM City San Jose Del Monte Assistant Mall Manager Arch. Nelson Lopez explained.