Mount Carmel national shrine now a minor basilica

The devotees, parishioners and pilgrims to the recently declared Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel are now becoming familiar with the three new emblems in the basilica—the umbraculum, tintinnabulum and papal cross keys—that signify its new status.

Mount Carmel became the first parish church to become a minor basilica in the Diocese of Cubao, and the 15th in the country. It was declared during the concelebrated Mass held at the shrine on March 25.

The papal cross keys above the altar of our Lady of Mount Carmel.

As a minor basilica, Mount Carmel now has close links with the pope in the Vatican. The title and dignity of a minor basilica come with all the attached rights and liturgical concessions as mandated by a Vatican decree.

During the Mass, the Decree of Concession by the Vatican’s Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments for the Mount Carmel Shrine to become a minor basilica was read in Latin and English.

The petition to elevate the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel to minor basilica status was submitted by Bishop Honesto Ongtioco of the Diocese of Cubao, on August 17, 2018. It was approved on November 30, 2018.

The umbraculum or big umbrella or conopeaum and The titinnabulum or little bell

Reasons for bestowing the minor basilica designation may be granted for architectural beauty, historical significance, liturgical renown or for any combination of these attributes, according to the web site of Basilica of Saint Mary in Virginia.

Umbraculum, tintinnabulum and papal cross keys

As one enters the minor basilica, one would easily notice the prominent image of the umbraculum (big umbrella or conopeaum) at the right side of the main altar.

The tintinnabulum (little bell) is mounted on a pole on the left side of the altar, while the papal cross keys are mounted above the altar of Our Lady of Mount Carmel at the side altar, or south transept, near the right side of the umbraculum.

Diocese of Cubao Bishop Honesto Ongtioco, the Mass presider, delivers the homily.

The umbraculum is a symbol of the Roman Catholic Church and the authority of the pope. It is a historic part of the papal regalia, once used daily to provide shade for the pope, said the Diocese of Cubao in its Facebook account.

It is similar to the canopy held above the priest carrying the monstrance in which the sacred host is carried during Corpus Christi processions. It is found in basilicas throughout the world, placed prominently at the right of their main altars. Whenever the pope visits a basilica, the umbraculum is opened.

The tintinnabulum, like the umbraculum, indicates that the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel has a special relation with the Holy Father, the diocese explained. It has a bell mounted on a pole, and it signifies the basilica’s connection with the pope. In the Middle Ages, it was used to alert the people of the approach of the pope during the papal processions.

The papal cross keys, the symbol of the papacy, represent Christ’s promise to Peter. “I will give you the keys to the kingdom of heaven. Whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven; and whatever you lose on earth, shall be loosed in heaven.” (Matthew 16:19)

It symbolizes the continuous relationship of the basilica with the Holy Father, the successor of Peter, in Rome.

The Mount Carmel parishioners witnessed when the umbraculum and the tintinnabulum were first paraded on the entrance procession during the Mass on March 25.

‘Basilica for the poor’

In his homily, Ongtioco acknowledged the “historical moment” of declaring the shrine as a minor basilica, the diocese’s first.

He explained that the concept of basilica was inherited from Rome. In ancient times, a basilica was referred to as the tribunal chamber of the king where official and public functions were held. Then as the roman empire adopted Christianity, the church assembly was moved to the basilica.

There are four major basilicas in Rome: the Basilica of Saint John Lateran, which is the cathedral of the bishop of Rome that is considered as the mother and head of all churches; Saint Peter’s Basilica, built on the tomb of Saint Peter; Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, built on the tomb of Saint Paul; and Saint Mary Major, which was built in honor of the Virgin Mary.

Ongtioco noted the event was “momentous” because it was celebrated on the solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord.

“Today the Word was made flesh and dwelt among us. The son of God took flesh in the womb of the Blessed Virgin Mary,” he said. “Therefore, we, who enter this basilica should always see this place as the symbol of of the sacred humanity of Christ in which dwells the fullness of the divinity.”

He added: “When we enter this basilica, we encounter God and enter into communion with Him. When we enter this basilica, we are reminded of the fact that we enter into communion with God through our communion with Christ. More than simply being reminded of this mystery of communion, we experience for ourselves that salvific communion through the sacred mysteries celebrated here. Here the incarnation takes place in a real way. We encounter for ourselves what Saint John tells us in the gospel: And the word was made flesh and dwelt among us.”

Ongtioco said that the a minor basilica “is literally an edifice for the poor.”

He explained that those who enter the basilica “will receive the same benefits, the same graces that are received by those who go on a pilgrimage to Rome.”

“The special affinity of this church to the Basilica Santa Maria Majore [Saint Mary Major] in Rome brings, in a way, the eternal city to us,” he said.

“Not all of us can afford to go to Rome. Therefore, through this basilica, Rome comes to us. This is how close the Church, our mother, wishes to be with her children,” he added. “Literally, a minor basilica is the symbol of the closeness of the Church to the poor. The church is the church of the poor. The kingdom of God belongs most especially to the poor.”

Ongtioco said the new basilica must show itself as mother to the poor by being attentive to their needs. “The basilica must be marked not only by the excellence of its liturgy and devotions. A basilica must also show excellence in its charity. Remember that plenary indulgences are bestowed in this place. This place is where remission of temporal punishments due to sins confessed is bestowed. This gives us all the more reason to excel in charity because the apostle Peter says: charity covers a multitude of sins,” he urged the faithful.

Ongtioco said that in the Mount Carmel basilica, “we not only pray to Mary, but we pray with Mary…. Let us imitate Mary. After visiting her, let us be of service to others and bring Christ to them. So the presence of the church, of the basilica, is a strong confirmation that we are never alone. God is with us.”

Bishops, priests

Among those who concelebrated the Mass with Ongtioco were Archbishop Rolando Tirona of Nueva Caceres; Bishop Antonio Tobias of the Diocese of Novaliches; Bishop Mylo Vergara of the Diocese of Pasig; Cubao Diocese Vicar General Fr. Steven Zabala; Fr. Mariano Agruda III, OCD, Definitor General for Eastern Asia-Oceania; Fr. Reynaldo Sotelo, OCD, Provincial of Carmelite Fathers; OCD Superior Fr. Alan Rieger; and Fr. Joey Maborang, OCD, rector and parish priest of the now Minor Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

The Mass was attended by parishioners, devotees and pilgrims, and priests, nuns and secular members of the Order of Discalced Carmelites, other religious orders, diocesan priests and lay religious members.

The Diocese of Cubao said in its Facebook account that the shrine was built in 1954 at the same time the Order of Discalced Carmelites was founded in the Archdiocese of Manila. It was elevated to a parish church in 1975 with Fr. Paul O’Sullivan as its first parish priest.

The parish was declared a national shrine in December 2015. It was granted the Apostolic Penitentiary “a spiritual bond of affinity” between the shrine and the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome while in 2016. The privilege grants special indulgences to the pilgrims and visitors of the Shrine on solemnities and feasts of Our Lady.

The other popular minor basilicas in the country are the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene (Quiapo Church) and Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception (Manila Cathedral).