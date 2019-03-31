Jan. 2019 borrowings up 441% to P248.8B

GROSS borrowings made by the government for January this year amounted to P248.798 billion, with gross domestic borrowings for the month outpacing foreign borrowings, data from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) showed.

Based on BTr data, the government’s gross borrowings for January represented an expansion of 441.34 percent compared to the P45.959 billion recorded in the same month for 2018.

The increase in the gross borrowing for January this year came on the back of higher domestic borrowings at P133.177 billion, while external borrowings only represented P115.621 billion of the total.

Domestic borrowings showed a 381.11-percent growth compared to the January 2018 level of P27.681 billion, while external borrowings grew by 532.56 percent from last year’s P18.278 billion.

On the domestic front, the government’s borrowings consisted of fixed rate Treasury bonds amounting to P71.504 billion, and Treasury bills totaling P61.673 billion.

For the offshore side, borrowings comprised global bonds amounting to P78.038 billion, program loans at P36.842 billion, and project loans amounting to P741 million.

Meanwhile, the government allotted P77.614 billion in January for the payment of some of its borrowings, as interest payments outpaced that of amortization.

Data from the BTr further showed the government’s debt service activities amounted to P77.614 billion in the first month of this year, contracting by 7.38 percent from last year’s P83.806 billion.

Broken down, interest payments accounted for P45.916 billion, while amortization took P31.698 billion of the total.

The government’s interest payments for the month is 5.51 percent higher than the P43.516 billion recorded in the same month for 2018, while amortization posted a decline of 21.32 percent from the previous P40.290 billion reported.

For this year, the national government has programmed its gross borrowings for both domestic and foreign IOUs at P1.19 trillion, which is higher by 20.7 percent from the 2018 level of P986 billion.

Broken down, external borrowings will account for P297.2 billion and domestic borrowings at P891.7 billion of the total. The government was said to be eyeing a borrowing mix of 75:25 for this year with domestic borrowings accounting for 75 percent and foreign borrowings at 25 percent.