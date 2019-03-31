FVR, who began privatizing water, lauds Duterte, MWSS chief Velasco’s crisis mgt

FORMER President Fidel V. Ramos has lauded the Duterte administration and officials of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) for acting with dispatch on the water shortage problem in Metro Manila, and for seriously putting on track several major projects that would ensure an adequate supply of water for Filipinos in the long term.

Ramos made the statement at his RPDEV office following a courtesy call by MWSS Administrator Reynaldo V. Velasco.

Velasco was Ramos’s first Special Action Force (SAF) commander.

A veteran Edsa 1 and 2 hero, Velasco also helped quell coup attempts against President Cory Aquino. During his recent courtesy call, he briefed the former president on the various executive actions undertaken by MWSS to solve the water shortage that affected consumers in the east zone concession area by Manila Water.

While Ramos stressed that Metro Manila’s water-supply system was in a much worse state in the 1990s compared to what it is today, he counseled Velasco to be forward-looking and always be on the lookout for strategic solutions to every problem before they happen.

“Always be two steps ahead and strategic in running the water agency. I am confident that you can do the job better like a professional soldier who has won many battles in the field,” Ramos was quoted as saying in a statement.

For his part, Velasco admitted that the MWSS is on catchup mode due to failures of past leadership to develop new water sources. Velasco discussed with Ramos the short-, medium- and long-term water sources projects as well as the progress on the 600 MLD, P12.2-billion Kaliwa Dam under China’s officials development assistance, the 500-MLD new Wawa Dam proposed by business tycoon Enrique Razon and Oscar Violago in partnership with Manila Water, the 1850-MLD “ABC Projects,” as well as 350-MLD Laguna Bay projects by Maynilad and Manila Water. Angat Dam which supplies 96 percent of Metro Manila’s water supply with 4,000 MLD was constructed in 1967.

Water privatization in Metro Manila began when then-President Ramos,instructed the government in 1994 to solve the water crisis in Manila by engaging with the private sector.

Until August 1997, water services in the metropolitan Manila were run by MWSS, which was saddled with myriad problems. Among these: a $880-million debt, huge problem on nonrevenue water—around 69 percent before privatization; old infrastructure such as pipes and distribution systems; and inability to provide water to one-third of the households or just a 53-percent coverage. Meanwhile, those connected to the service had an intermittent supply of 17 hours a day on the average.

Under the concession agreement, metropolitan Manila was divided into two areas: the east zone ran by Ayala-led Manila Water Co. Inc. with 1,600-MLD allocation; and the west zone, ran by Maynilad Water Services Inc.—formed initially by Benpress (Philippines) and Ondeo Water, a Suez subsidiary (France), until it was taken over by Manny Pangilinan’s Metro Pacific Investments in 2007 with 2,400- MLD allocation.

According to Velasco, 22 years after the Water Public Private Partnership (PPP) was started, water coverage is now 98 percent in Metro Manila and serviced areas like Rizal and Cavite. Crucially, NRW was reduced dramatically from a high of 63 percent to 11 percent by Manila Water and less 30 percent by Maynilad, which inherited the old piping system.

On the fiscal side, Velasco, who along with his fellow Board of Trustees only assumed office in February 2017, reported that MWSS is in the black as dividend remittance to the national government from 2017 to 2018 was unprecedented—P232.63 million remitted in 2017 and P611.07 million in 2018, the highest remittance made by MWSS to the national government in its history.

Likewise, the MWSS settled a long-standing dispute with the Department of Finance regarding “Equity vs. Loans Payable to the JBIC Loan” issue by paying the total subject amount of P2.089 billion to the national coffers in 2018.