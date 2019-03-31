DOLE releases report on alien labor in Pogo

THE government could soon start its stricter tax regime for workers in the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) sector after the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) finally released its initial master list of foreign nationals (FN).

Last Friday, the DOLE reported it had consolidated and released the data submitted by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) on the FNs employed in Pogo.

The BusinessMirror obtained a copy of the report, which showed a total of 76,936 individuals are currently working in 165 Service Providers of Pogo.

“Out of this figure, 63,855 or 82.9 percent are FNs, while 13,081 or 17.1 percent are Filipinos,” the DOLE said.

At least 87.9 percent or 56,180 of the FNs in Pogo were Chinese, followed by Vietnamese as a far second with 1,862 (2.9 percent) and Indonesians with 1,586 (2.5 percent).

The rest of the FNs employed by Pogo include Taiwanese, Malaysian, and Thai workers, among others.

The DOLE said the numbers could still grow in the coming days since a total 27 licensed Pogo firms have yet to submit their list of FN employees.

“Hence, their noncompliance will result in demerits imposed by Pagcor,” the DOLE said.

The Department of Finance (DOF) earlier said it estimates there are over 100,000 FNs in the Pogo industry, who are not paying appropriate taxes.

The DOF said it anticipated collecting at least P22 billion a year from the FNs in the said industry once it gets the master list from the DOLE.

Also part of the master list is the total number of FNs issued permits and visas by the appropriate government agencies.

The DOLE said over 138,000 individuals were issued government permits as of 2018.

The DOLE said 83,760 have Special Work Permits (SWP) and 54,241 have Alien Employment Permits (AEP).

An SWP is issued by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to foreigners, who will be working in the country for less than six months, while an AEP may be obtained by foreigners at the DOLE if they will be locally employed over six months.

For visas, the DOLE said the Department of Justice (DOJ) and four economic zones were able to issue 84,010 visas to foreigners.

The DOLE is still waiting for the submission of issued visas for other economic zones such as the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport and the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan.