Cavite LGU eyes P200-B bonds for Sangley proposal

THE local government of Cavite plans to issue P200 billion worth of bonds to bankroll its unsolicited proposal for the development of the Sangley International Airport.

For this fund-raising exercise, Cavite Gov. Jesus Crispin C. Remulla said his group is looking at forming a local consortium with the Cavite government as the lead proponent.

“We’re looking at a bond float to start everything out, with the province as one of the initiators. Initially, we are looking at P200 billion, which should be enough for the 700 hectares of development,” he told reporters.

The funding source for its unsolicited proposal has repeatedly hindered the offer from moving forward. Currently, the proposal is with the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) for evaluation.

“We are looking at getting an international consultant to make sure that the financial framework is viable,” Remulla said. “There’s a lot of bureaucratic work involved as well.”

Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade earlier said he will no longer be lenient in processing the proposal of the local government unit, as it can delay the government in its target of developing more aviation hubs in the Philippines through 2022.

Tugade has given the local government of Cavite until the end of June to formally complete its unsolicited proposal.

“A deadline is a deadline. We are definitely looking at what would be best for the moment or the future,” Remulla said. “We are doing everything right now to comply.”

The proposal of the Cavite government involves the development of Sangley Airport to have a total capacity of 130 million passengers per year and four runways through 2028. The P552.02-billion unsolicited offer likewise has a provision for the construction of mass transit systems and new roads.

Should the local government fail to meet the deadline, the transport agency will have to move forward with the proposal of All-Asia Resources and Reclamation, which offered to spend $12 billion to build the Philippine Sangley International Airport.

Remulla, who will bow out of office soon, noted that his group is open to this, as long as the infrastructure will be put in place. To him, “It doesn’t matter who builds the airport,” as he just wants to see the airport built in Sangley.