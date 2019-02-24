Live hand grenade found inside passenger’s baggage at MRT-3

Last updated on February 24th, 2019 at 03:25 pm

THOSE inspections at MRT3 stations, which some passengers find bothersome as they delay the flow of people at rush hour, seem to have a good purpose, after all.

An inspection Saturday (February 23) evening at the Cubao station yielded a live hand grenade inside the baggage of a young man, and police are still investigating if it was part of a terrorist plot.

Based on an initial report provided by authorities, bag inspectors found a live hand grenade inside the baggage of Christian Guzman, 29 years old, at the inspection area around 7:10PM Saturday, according to a report by the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

The live grenade was wrapped by a packaging tape and placed inside a cellphone box.

The incident was immediately reported by MRT-3 guards to police officers inside the station. After questioning, Guzman was immediately brought to the Police Detachment in Shaw Boulevard for further investigation.

Guzman was charged with violating RA 9516 or Illegal Possession of Ammunition and Explosives.

He is now in the custody of PS7 in Cubao, and was to have an inquest at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office, today (Sunday).

“The DOTr MRT-3 would like to stress that this matter will be taken seriously. We ask the patience and cooperation of our passengers as we further tighten the security measures being implemented in our stations. Please understand that these measures are being done to protect the safety and security of our passengers,” a statement sent to media outlets by the department said.

“We also want to encourage our passengers to remain vigilant and report immediately to our security personnel items, activities, and even individuals that they may find suspicious inside our trains or stations.

“We will not take this sitting down,” the DOTr added.