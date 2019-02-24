BSP Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. is dead at 60

Last updated on February 24th, 2019 at 12:48 am

MBangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. on February 23 has died after battling cancer for over a year. He was 60.

A source from the BSP confirmed the news to CNN Philippines Saturday night.

Espenilla, born on October 12, 1958, is survived by his wife, Tess, and three children.

Espenilla disclosed in February last year that he is battling with tongue cancer, which was detected in November 2017. Since then, he had been on medical leave for treatment.

He last took time off from work on January 4, then announced he would extend his leave indefinitely on the day of his supposed return on January 21.

Espenilla was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte in May 2017 and assumed office in July 2017, replacing former BSP governor Amando Tetangco Jr.

Before taking the helm at the central bank, he served as deputy governor under Tetangco’s leadership. He was appointed to the position by former President and now House Speaker Gloria Arroyo in 2005.

He began his career at the BSP as a debt analyst in 1981.