1,469 students bag science excellence award in 2018

Around 700 young achievers in science and mathematics were feted in the annual Youth Excellence in Science (YES) Award at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City last week.

Now on its 11th year, the YES Award has been showing a steady increase in the total number of awardees each year.

From 70 student-medalists on its first year, 2018’s total number of awardees were 1,469 (from 332 schools)—the highest in YES history, and a huge 23-percent increase from the previous year’s 1,195.

During the ceremony, 730 students from 120 schools in the National Capital Region were given the Secretary’s Medal, which signifies DOST’s high regard for excellence and competitiveness.

Organized by the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI), the event celebrated the momentous wins of elementary pupils and high-school students in international science and math competitions, such as the International Mathematical Olympiad and the Singapore International Mathematics Olympiad Challenge.

In her welcome remarks, DOST-SEI Director Josette T. Biyo thanked the awardees for reminding the world of the excellence and hard work of Filipinos.

“We hope you can be our scholars and be with the people as you reach your dreams,” Biyo said.

The DOST-SEI spearheads the country’s premier science scholarship program.

Biyo also lauded the parents, teachers, school officials and national organizers of science and math competitions who wholeheartedly supported the students.

Science Secretary Fortunato de la Peña led the awarding. He was assisted by top DOST officials, including Undersecretary Carol M. Yorobe, DOST-SEI Deputy Director Albert Mariño, DOST-National Capital Region Director Jose Patalinjug III and Biyo.

Students from the other regions will receive their medals in special ceremonies conducted by the DOST regional offices.

De la Peña emphasized that the increasing trend is more than an upsurge in numbers.

“What we are more interested in is the quality that we elicit among our students, as well as the values we taught them during training, during the actual competitions and after reaching the goal,” he added.

YES awardee Emmanuel Osbert Cajayon of Emilio Aguinaldo College-Cavite expressed gratitude to the DOST, and shared his experiences and reflections in his student’s response speech.

The IMO bronze medalist reminded his fellow awardees to focus on their passion for their chosen field and not just on achievements.

S&T Media Service