Rory in hot start as Tiger struggles

MEXICO CITY—Rory McIlroy flirted with a hole-in-one on the same par 4 where Tiger Woods hit out-of-bounds with his first shot in Mexico. That’s about how their days went on Thursday in the Mexico Championship.

McIlroy, already off to a solid start on the back nine, hit a 2-iron on the 305-yard opening hole at Chapultepec Golf Club that landed on the front of the green and was rolling just left of the pin when it settled 6 feet away, leading to an eagle that carried him to an eight-under 63 and a one-shot lead over Dustin Johnson.

Woods got the raucous Mexican introduction for his opening tee shot, a 5-wood that also landed on the green—the wrong green. The ball bounced hard off a temporary green to the left and beyond the out-of-bounds stake into the bushes.

And then he nearly did it again, and ultimately had to get up-and-down from 60 feet away in a bunker to escape with double bogey. After a burst of birdies, he struggled to make much the rest of the way and opened with a 71.

“I pulled across it to try and cut it and hit it dead off the toe,” Woods said. “Hit both of them dead off the toe.”

Justin Thomas, who lost in a playoff last year to Phil Mickelson, chipped in from 50 feet behind the green on No. 15 for eagle and was at 66. He was tied with Matt Kuchar, who already won in Mexico once this season at the Mayakoba Classic.

Jordan Spieth, with his father filling in because caddie Michael Greller’s father died, opened with a 75.