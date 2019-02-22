Gilas downs Qatar

Last updated on February 22nd, 2019 at 03:45 am

Team Pilipinas hurdled the first test but found itself in a maze of trouble in the last window of the Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers.



The home-court advantage was hardly felt when the national squad turned down Qatar, 84-46, behind the load roars of overseas Filipino workers that invaded Al Gharafa Sports Club in Doha early Wednesday.



The victory, which gifted the team its sixth win in 11 games, finally put the country back to the spotlight after a pair of defeats in the previous window.



But the road to the centerstage got tougher as Japan’s giant-killing ways continued when it victimized powerhouse Iran, 97-89, in Tehran to climb for a share of the second spot with a 7-4 won-loss record.



Australia remained at the top with a 10-1 slate after beating Kazakhstan, 81-60, in Astana.



With Japan and Iran entangled in the second and third places, what Team Pilipinas could best do is the prevail over Kazakhstan on Saturday and to land as the best fourth-place team which will also get the outright berth to the World Cup in China in August along with the top 3 nations.



Naturalized player Andray Blatche was outstanding in his return to the national team by posting 17 points that went with 15 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.



Marcio Lassiter shot perfect from the three-point line to score 14 markers on built on four treys.



Jayson Castro opened the hostilities with seven quick points to pull the team to a 15-11 lead after the first frame.



The Filipino dribblers turned the slim four-point advantage into big second canto as Marcio Lassiter’s triple piled it to 29-17 for Team Pilipinas while also limiting the Qataris to just four points for than six minutes.



Blatche and Paul Lee hit two three-pointers apiece to start the second half as the cushion hit 32 when Gabe Norwood’s dunk made it 58-26 in the 3:14 mark of the third period.



From there, the national team cruised to the finish with ease.



Paul Lee had 13 points and seven rebounds, while Jayson Castro added 11 and 10, respectively.



Other than its offensive prowess of hitting 15-of-30 three-pointers, it was the defense of Team Pilipinas that forced the Qataris to a measly 28.1 percent shooting from the field.



The Filipinos had nine blocks and seven steals highlighted by Poy Erram’s four swats.



Moments before the end of the match, Head Coach Yeng Guiao was thrown out of the game after getting his second technical foul.



Erfan Ali Saeed was the lone double-digit scorer for Qatar with 10 points and eight rebounds.



The already eliminated home team dropped its ninth game in 11 games.











