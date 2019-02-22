APE GAMES: Crossfit Athletes Feats and Progress

Last updated on February 22nd, 2019 at 07:14 pm

By Julie Nealega

Primal Ape Crossfit’s (PACF) fourth Ape Games once again proved how budding and seasoned athletes could build a better and stronger community together. Passionately enduring five sets of workout were almost 100 Crosfitters partnered for female, male and mixed divisions.

Yearly, the whole community is given the chance to test their progress in Crossfit. Coach Pierre Navasero shared, “The Ape Games was an opportunity for everyone to show what they have learned from the PACF classes and also a new avenue for meeting the other members of the box.”

Both old and new affiliates of PACF can also vouch for the success of the event. Tiger Espina, joined the mixed division with whirlwind emotions. He was nervous at first, but was also excited. He said, “Ape Games tested my whole being, but it felt less like a competition because of the support I got from my fellow PrimApes. It also felt like a team-building event; I love the energy and the atmosphere. I hope to be there again next year, I’m actually already starting to prepare for it!”

The events weathered by the athletes were five sets of workouts from metabolic conditioning and weightlifting. Male, female, and mixed division participants performed the same routines. They didn’t just lift up the heavy weights but also the spirit of each team members and the whole community.

Winners for female division were first finishers Gianina de Jesus and Mayeth Mendoza, followed by Melissa Reyes and Mayan Pinto as second placers, while Nicky Chua and Kay Guerrero landed the third spot.

Male division podium finishers were Celso Sinagan and Troy Mapoy. While partners Gilbert Remulla and Andrew Cristobal were on second place, and Kyo Numata and Eugene Medrano were the third placers. For mixed division, the first placer were Ina Capulong and Erik Cruz, followed by partnerts Alex Villanueva and Tiger Espina, and duo of Babylyn Lampas and Albert Espera as the second and third placers respectively.

For Sam Honrado, a second-timer in the Ape Games, she couldn’t be prouder with this bunch of Crossfit athletes. She said, “Congratulations to everyone who organized and participated. All the grit, sweat, rips, cheers, laughter and being a family are worth it.”