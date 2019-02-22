105-day maternity leave, PNP ranks signed

PRESIDENT Duterte has signed into law two measures, the 105-day paid Expanded Maternity Leave and Philippine National Police (PNP) Rank Classification.

Under Republic Act (RA) 11210 signed by the President on Thursday, women can now avail themselves of 105 days of paid maternity leave period for public and private-sector workers covering every instance of pregnancy.

Prior to the enactment of the law, employed women were entitled to 60 days of paid leave for normal delivery and 78 days for caesarean delivery.

Meanwhile, Malacañang is confident that the implementation of the new law will not lead to employers discriminating against women just like what happened in other countries.

“Discrimination is not allowed here. They will be accountable to that. I don’t think they will [resort to that] and Filipinos are family-oriented. These industrialist businessmen will understand,” Presidential Spokesman and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador S. Panelo said during Thursday’s briefing.

Under the new law, women can now also opt to extend their maternity leave for an additional 30 unpaid days, while single parents can also get an additional 15 maternity leave days.

Employers who will not confer the expanded maternity leave on employees will also be fined at least P20,000 to P200,000, or will be imprisoned for at least six years and one day or not more than 12 years.

Moreover, their business permits shall no longer be renewed.

Meanwhile, the President also inked the measure modifying the rank classification in the PNP and standardizes how police officers are being called.

The new law or RA 11200 signed by the President on February 8 also clarifies the command responsibility in the PNP for effective and efficient supervision and control among its uniformed personnel.

The new rank classification in the PNP shall be as follows: Police General; Police Lieutenant General; Police Major General; Police Brigadier General; Police Colonel; Police Lieutenant Colonel; Police Major; Police Captain; Police Lieutenant; Police Executive Master Sergeant; Police Chief Master Sergeant; Police Senior Master Sergeant; Police Master Sergeant; Police Staff Sergeant; Police Corporal; and Patrolman/Patrolwoman.